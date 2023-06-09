FROM Season 2 Chloe Van Landschoot Interview

Thank you for checking out our FROM Interview with actress Chloe Van Landschoot. Prepare to be captivated by the incredible talent of actress Chloe Van Landschoot, who brings the enigmatic character Kristi to life in the thrilling series ‘FROM.’ Join us in this exclusive interview as Chloe shares her insights into the complex and mysterious world of FROM, her characters’ journey, and more. Discover how Chloe approached the challenges of portraying a character with such depth and gain a deeper understanding of the character’s relationships and her impact on the overarching storyline. Don’t miss this compelling interview as we uncover the layers of Chloe’s performance and explore the captivating world of ‘FROM’ through Chloe Van Landschoot’s perspective!

Synopsis:

FROM unravels the mystery of a nightmarish town in middle America that traps all those who enter. As the unwilling residents fight to keep a sense of normalcy and search for a way out, they must also survive the threats of the surrounding forest; including the terrifying creatures that come out when the sun goes down.

The series stars Harold Perrineau (Lost) leading an ensemble cast that includes Catalina Sandino Moreno (Maria Full of Grace, The Affair), Eion Bailey (Band of Brothers, Once Upon a Time), Hannah Cheramy (Under Wraps, Van Helsing), Simon Webster (Strays), Ricky He (The Good Doctor), Chloe Van Landschoot (Charity, Skin), Corteon Moore (Utopia Falls), Pegah Ghafoori (The Perfect Wedding), David Alpay (Castle Rock), Elizabeth Saunders (Clarice), Elizabeth Moy and Avery Konrad (Honor Society). New series regulars joining Season 2 include Scott McCord (East of Middle West), Nathan D. Simmons (Diggstown, This Hour Has 22 Minutes), Kaelen Ohm (Hit & Run, Eumenides Falls), Angela Moore (A Series of Unfortunate Events, Maid), AJ Simmons (Reacher) and Deborah Grover (My Next Door Nightmare, Jann).