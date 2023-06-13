FROM Season 2: AJ Simmons “Randall” Interview

Thank you for checking out our FROM Season 2 Interview with actor A.J. Simmons. In this captivating video interview, we sit down with the talented actor A.J. Simmons, known for his remarkable portrayal of Randall in the hit show ‘FROM’. Join us as we delve into the depths of his complex character, exploring the nuances of Randall’s brooding nature, his quick temper, and the intriguing dynamics he brings to the screen.

We discuss the challenges and inspirations behind A.J.’s portrayal, as he takes us on a journey through the mind of a character who walks a fine line between darkness and vulnerability. Get ready to unravel the mysteries of Randall and gain insight into A.J. Simmons’ captivating performance in this gripping and fascinating interview.

FROM unravels the mystery of a nightmarish town in middle America that traps all those who enter. As the unwilling residents fight to keep a sense of normalcy and search for a way out, they must also survive the threats of the surrounding forest; including the terrifying creatures that come out when the sun goes down.

The series stars Harold Perrineau (Lost) leading an ensemble cast that includes Catalina Sandino Moreno (Maria Full of Grace, The Affair), Eion Bailey (Band of Brothers, Once Upon a Time), Hannah Cheramy (Under Wraps, Van Helsing), Simon Webster (Strays), Ricky He (The Good Doctor), Chloe Van Landschoot (Charity, Skin), Corteon Moore (Utopia Falls), Pegah Ghafoori (The Perfect Wedding), David Alpay (Castle Rock), Elizabeth Saunders (Clarice), Elizabeth Moy and Avery Konrad (Honor Society). New series regulars joining Season 2 include Scott McCord (East of Middle West), Nathan D. Simmons (Diggstown, This Hour Has 22 Minutes), Kaelen Ohm (Hit & Run, Eumenides Falls), Angela Moore (A Series of Unfortunate Events, Maid), AJ Simmons (Reacher) and Deborah Grover (My Next Door Nightmare, Jann).