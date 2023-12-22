Everything We Know About Bridgerton Season 3

Dust off your gowns, silk gloves, and feather hats, because Bridgerton is making a comeback with its 3rd season. Here is everything that’s come to light so far about the most popular and steamy Victorian England romance series.

What’s New in the Society Paper

Shonda Rhimes is stirring things up in the upcoming season of Bridgerton adapted from Romancing Mr. Bridgerton (the 4th Bridgerton book). As it was anticipated, according to Julia Quinn’s 8-book series order, Benedict Bridgerton would get his Netflix live-action limelight. However, it’s Colin next in line of the Bridgerton siblings, to pursue his long-time best friend and neighbor to the Bridgerton family, Penelope Featherington.

Bridgerton Season 3 will focus on the slow-burn and equally epic romance of Colin and Penelope and Polin shippers are loving it, as there were tons of sneak peeks throughout the previous seasons about their innocent advances and lovely friendship. But, there’s more since season 2 dropped the bomb of secret that Penelope has a hidden identity and that’s, in fact, Lady Whistledown, so it will be interesting to see how the rest of the story unfolds and what will happen once the secret is fully out in the open.

Grab those 1810 handheld fans, because it’s going to be dramatic. Having themes of body-image issues, insecurity, unrequited love, and slow-burn romance, Bridgerton Season 3 will scorch the screens.

As for the cast, Nicola Coughlan will be returning as the bubbly, super-nice, and insecure Penelope Featherington, Luke Newton will play the charming, handsome, and swoony Colin Bridgerton. In addition, Jonathan Bailey, Simone Ashley, Adjoa Andoh, Claudia Jessie, Golda Rosheuvel, and others will be reprising their respective roles.

Main Focus, Returns & New Additions

Aside from the main power couple, Penelope and Colin, the new season of Bridgerton will also include Anthony and Kate, the Viscount and Viscountess, and their early days of marriage bliss. Unfortunately, Simon and Daphne will not be making a comeback anytime soon, and the role of the mother hen and relationship advisor will be transferred to Kate, so her perspective will be refreshing to witness.

Another hot topic of season 3 will be Francesca Bridgerton. Firstly, her role will be played by Hannah Dodd, instead of Ruby Stoke. Francesca was MIA, big time in both seasons of Bridgerton, but now with Kate as her sister-in-law, she will become an interesting character, as her personality develops in the most unique of ways. Who knows? Maybe Francesca will take over the next season.

Release Date

Although the makers of Bridgerton have been pretty tight-lipped about the release date, especially since the unexpected release of Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story in 2023, Bridgerton Season 3 will make its grand entry, in two parts, on 16th May and 13th June 2024.

Finally, it’s time for the most-awaited Featherington and Bridgerton reunion with Penelope and Colin. All that’s left now is the release of the season, and everything will be perfect.

