FROM: Breaking Down Season 2 Episode 2!

Thanks for checking out my FROM Season 2 Episode 2 Review, Recap, and Analysis. The Episode’s Title is The Kindness of Strangers. We’re picking right up where we left off last week with FROM continuing to raise the stakes in mystery and providing little to no answers.

Now if you were with us last week then you know that the last episode ended with Sheriff Boyd finally ascending out of the hole/well he was in and finally climbing out with an assist from an old mountain man-looking prisoner who is chained to a wall. As I said, Episode 2 picks up right where Episode 1 left off and Boyd is out of the hole he was trapped in and pointing his gun at some creepy old man chained to a wall in the cave.

FROM is a horror and mystery series that follows the story of a small town, which has been plagued by unexplained phenomena for years. When The Matthews arrives in town, they quickly discover that the mysteries of the town run deeper than they could have ever imagined. The first season of FROM focuses on the resident’s attempts to unravel the town’s secrets and uncover the truth behind the strange occurrences.

Throughout the season, the people encounter a range of bizarre and terrifying events including creatures that lurk in the woods and hunt at night. As they dig deeper into the town’s secrets, they begin to uncover a web of mysteries and secrets that could have far-reaching consequences. The first season of FROM is a tense and gripping mystery that keeps viewers on the edge of their seats until the very end.

FROM stars Harold Perrineau, Catalina Moreno, Scott McCord, Eion Bailey, Ricky He, Hannah Cheramy, Avery Konrad, Chloe Van Landschoot, Pegah Ghafoori, Corteon Moore, Elizabeth Saunders, and more.