FROM Season 1 Episode 1: DEEP DIVE and Reaction

Thank you thank you thank you. If you’re here then that means that you’ve successfully taken the FROM Challenge. I’m your host, Anthony, and I will do my best to be your guide in this “IDK WTF is going on show” FROM. We are here to break down and recap FROM Season 1 Episode 1 of this incredible show and provide a deep dive and close analysis of all of the clues and symbolism in the show to get a better understanding of what is happening.

FROM Season 1 Episode 1

This first episode is titled “Long Day’s Journey Into Night” which is also the title of a 1956 Play by writer Eugene O’Neill. It is considered the magnum opus of O’Neill and also one of the great American plays of the 20th century. The play takes place on a single day in August 1912. The setting is Monte Cristo Cottage, the seaside home of the Tyrones in Connecticut. The four main characters are the semi-autobiographical representations of O’Neill, his older brother, and their parents.

The play portrays a family struggling to grapple with the realities and consequences of each member’s failings. The parents and two sons blame and resent each other for various reasons; bitterness and jealousy serve as proxies for ultimately failed attempts at tenderness and compassion. The family’s enduring emotional and psychic stress is fueled by their shared self-analysis, combined with articulate honesty. The story deals with addiction, unfulfilled dreams, moral flaws, and the struggle of family relationships.

Synopsis: FROM unravels the mystery of a nightmarish town in middle America that traps all those who enter. As the unwilling residents fight to keep a sense of normalcy and search for a way out, they must also survive the threats of the surrounding forest; including the terrifying creatures that come out when the sun goes down. The series stars Harold Perrineau (Lost) leading an ensemble cast that includes Catalina Sandino Moreno (Maria Full of Grace, The Affair), Eion Bailey (Band of Brothers, Once Upon a Time), Hannah Cheramy (Under Wraps, Van Helsing), Simon Webster (Strays), Ricky He (The Good Doctor), Chloe Van Landschoot (Charity, Skin), Corteon Moore (Utopia Falls), Pegah Ghafoori (The Perfect Wedding), David Alpay (Castle Rock), Elizabeth Saunders (Clarice), Elizabeth Moy and Avery Konrad (Honor Society). New series regulars joining Season 2 include Scott McCord (East of Middle West), Nathan D. Simmons (Diggstown, This Hour Has 22 Minutes), Kaelen Ohm (Hit & Run, Eumenides Falls), Angela Moore (A Series of Unfortunate Events, Maid), AJ Simmons (Reacher) and Deborah Grover (My Next Door Nightmare, Jann).