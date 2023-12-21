Rebel Moon Review: A Galactic Odyssey or Interstellar Misstep?

Strap in because we’re diving into the deep in Zack Snyder’s latest interstellar extravaganza, “Rebel Moon Review.” This movie is an ambitious foray into the unknown with a heroic group taking on humongous obstacles. Buckle up because this interstellar adventure can get rocky, so let’s navigate the cosmic quirks and unearth the celestial secrets that lie within.

Brief Synopsis:

“Rebel Moon” unfolds on the peaceful moon colony of Veldt, where Kora (Sofia Boutella), a former warrior seeking solace, finds herself entangled in a battle against the tyrannical Imperium. When Admiral Atticus Noble (Ed Skrein) arrives, demanding the surrender of Veldt’s harvest, Kora sets out on an interstellar mission to assemble a team of warriors to defy the ruthless forces. Joined by a cast of eclectic characters, Kora’s journey delves into the complexities of loyalty, rebellion, and the cosmic chaos that ensues. Amidst the dazzling visuals and action-packed sequences, “Rebel Moon” invites us to explore a universe where inspiration collides with confusion.

The Good: A Galactic Odyssey

I do love the Star Wars Vibes. You can practically taste the Star Wars inspiration throughout the movie. “Rebel Moon” unapologetically wears its Star Wars inspiration, evident from the opening moments. Rebel Moon may not feature the traditional Star Wars title crawl, but you can feel the spirit of the Jedi right in the opening monologue. The tone that the movie attempts to set is absolutely drenched in Star Wars and is a thrilling way to open the movie.

I feel like if you’re a Final Fantasy fan then you’ll be in for a treat. The movie has multiple cool visual references from the beloved gaming franchise. The movie has a strong steampunk feel and aesthetic sprinkled with some well-executed video game tones. From the music that echoes FF7 battle tunes to the Midgar-esque clothing and settings of the NPCs. There are moments you will look at the screen and see that Rebel Moon, at times, is beautiful to behold and instills confidence in what can be done on screen today.

Rebel Moon continues the Zack Snyder trend of visually stunning characters. Say hello to characters that look like they were drawn and walked right off of a comic book page. From the villainous Harmada to the deadly Nemesis, the character designs are a feast for the eyes. The action sequences are full of Zack Snyder’s trademark slow-motion camera magic which is a visual delight. The fighting choreography is not overly complex but because of the visuals, these moments still bring some wow factor.

The Bad: Navigating Nebulas of Discontent

Unfortunately, my screening had its share of quirks. The film was projected using actual film (how retro!), but suffered from moments of complete sound muting. Not cool, especially because this happened during pivotal scenes. But the things I could hear had problems. When preparing to watch Rebel Moon you must brace yourselves for dialogue that’s as direct as a laser beam. Nuance is on vacation, leaving us with characters who plainly state their thoughts and intentions. It’s a bit like having a conversation with Siri’s blunter and more direct cousin.

The action scenes are missing Snyder’s ‘Punch’. While the action scenes are visually impressive, they lack that Snyder signature punch and come off with less ferocity and more simplicity. The moments that you would want to draw intense reactions instead seem like a stylish dance with a touch of dullness. The moment that we see Kora finally defend herself and her village seems somewhat dull due to the unimpressive fight scenes. I don’t even know if there’s blood.

The story for Rebel Moon feels uninspired and lacks a unique voice. Fans of the Marvel Studios MCU may be able to easily point out inspirations from their beloved franchise. Ed Skrein’s character feels like a more ferocious imitation of Admiral Thrawn from Star Wars. The issue is that the Rebel Moon story doesn’t do a great job of establishing these characters or motivations to make them interesting. The motives behind Kai, Darrian, Gunnar, or Nemesis joining Kora’s team are as clear as space dust. It ends up feeling like there are no convincing reasons, and these characters are just following blind allegiance, leaving us scratching our heads. In fact, most characters seem to lack any personal goals and motivations. Are they in it for the cause, or just along for the cosmic ride?

Finally, there’s the pacing. Rebel Moon is not a short movie clocking in at 2 hours and 14 minutes that feels like 3 hours or more with the pacing. Or the story. It’s tough to identify a single reason but Rebel Moon feels like a much longer movie. The story is a black hole of confusion in its simplicity. Why is everything and everyone so direct? Is there a hidden meaning? It’s like deciphering hieroglyphics without the Rosetta Stone.

Final Frontier Verdict

“Rebel Moon” takes us on a wild ride through galaxies, but not without a few bumps along the way. The movie is visually stunning with beautiful nods to sci-fi legends, but the storyline and writing are an issue. While the action dazzles, the dialogue falters, leaving us with characters who look good but lack depth. The action sequences also feel simplistic and leave scenes that feel like are missed opportunities. The opportunity for mayhem in a space setting was here but sadly it never presents itself.

My film screening was complete with a projection of actual film complete with those nostalgic squiggly lines and cigarette burns. It’s like a blast from the cinematic past, adding that extra layer of fun and authenticity to the experience. Unfortunately, my screening suffered from moments where the audio was muted completely for fairly long segments of the movie. This interrupted my experience and affected my overall immersion in the movie.

So my fellow Snyder fans I, with a heavy heart, say we wait for the extended version. Maybe the longer runtime will add what’s needed to properly enjoy this story.

That’s all for now.