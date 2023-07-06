FROM Season 2 Scott McCord Interview

Thank you for checking out our FROM Season 2 Interview with actor Scott McCord. In this exclusive interview, we sit down with the incredibly talented actor Corteon Moore, known for his captivating performance as “Ellis” in the hit series FROM.

Get ready for an exclusive and incredibly fun interview with actor Scott McCord, who brings the enigmatic character of Victor to life in the hit sci-fi horror series FROM. Join us as we dive deep into the mind of Scott and explore his experiences portraying Victor, the mysterious and resilient survivor in the nightmarish town. Discover the behind-the-scenes secrets, challenges, and insights from Scott’s journey on the show. From his character’s development to the intense moments on set, this interview offers a fascinating glimpse into the world of FROM. Don’t miss out on this thrilling conversation with the talented Scott McCord, and make sure to subscribe to our channel for more exciting interviews and content related to your favorite series!

Synopsis:

FROM unravels the mystery of a nightmarish town in middle America that traps all those who enter. As the unwilling residents fight to keep a sense of normalcy and search for a way out, they must also survive the threats of the surrounding forest; including the terrifying creatures that come out when the sun goes down.

The series stars Harold Perrineau (Lost) leading an ensemble cast that includes Catalina Sandino Moreno (Maria Full of Grace, The Affair), Eion Bailey (Band of Brothers, Once Upon a Time), Hannah Cheramy (Under Wraps, Van Helsing), Simon Webster (Strays), Ricky He (The Good Doctor), Chloe Van Landschoot (Charity, Skin), Corteon Moore (Utopia Falls), Pegah Ghafoori (The Perfect Wedding), David Alpay (Castle Rock), Elizabeth Saunders (Clarice), Elizabeth Moy and Avery Konrad (Honor Society). New series regulars joining Season 2 include Scott McCord (East of Middle West), Nathan D. Simmons (Diggstown, This Hour Has 22 Minutes), Kaelen Ohm (Hit & Run, Eumenides Falls), Angela Moore (A Series of Unfortunate Events, Maid), AJ Simmons (Reacher) and Deborah Grover (My Next Door Nightmare, Jann).