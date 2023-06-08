FROM Season 2 Pegah Ghafoori Interview

Thank you for checking out our FROM Interview with actress Pegah Ghafoori. In this exclusive interview, we sit down with the talented Pegah, known for her remarkable portrayal of the character Fatima in the hit show ‘FROM.’ In this insightful conversation, Pegah takes us behind the scenes and delves into the complexities of her character’s journey. Discover the secrets, challenges, and emotional rollercoaster that Fatima experiences as her hidden pregnancy unfolds. Pegah shares her thoughts on the character’s motivations, the impact of this revelation on the storyline, and the compelling dynamics between Fatima and the father, Ellis. Join us for this in-depth exploration of ‘FROM’ and witness Pegah’s remarkable talent and dedication to her craft.

Synopsis: FROM unravels the mystery of a nightmarish town in middle America that traps all those who enter. As the unwilling residents fight to keep a sense of normalcy and search for a way out, they must also survive the threats of the surrounding forest; including the terrifying creatures that come out when the sun goes down.

The series stars Harold Perrineau (Lost) leading an ensemble cast that includes Catalina Sandino Moreno (Maria Full of Grace, The Affair), Eion Bailey (Band of Brothers, Once Upon a Time), Hannah Cheramy (Under Wraps, Van Helsing), Simon Webster (Strays), Ricky He (The Good Doctor), Chloe Van Landschoot (Charity, Skin), Corteon Moore (Utopia Falls), Pegah Ghafoori (The Perfect Wedding), David Alpay (Castle Rock), Elizabeth Saunders (Clarice), Elizabeth Moy and Avery Konrad (Honor Society). New series regulars joining Season 2 include Scott McCord (East of Middle West), Nathan D. Simmons (Diggstown, This Hour Has 22 Minutes), Kaelen Ohm (Hit & Run, Eumenides Falls), Angela Moore (A Series of Unfortunate Events, Maid), AJ Simmons (Reacher) and Deborah Grover (My Next Door Nightmare, Jann).