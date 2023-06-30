FROM Season 2: Corteon Moore “Ellis” Interview

Thank you for checking out our FROM Season 2 Interview with actress Corteon Moore. In this exclusive interview, we sit down with the incredibly talented actor Corteon Moore, known for his captivating performance as “Ellis” in the hit series FROM.

Join us as we delve into the intriguing world of FROM, where we explore the depths of Ellis’ character, the challenges Corteon faced while portraying him, and the thrilling surprises that await in the upcoming season. Get ready for an inside look at the mind of this talented actor and his journey through the nightmarish town. Don’t miss out on this engaging conversation as we unravel the mysteries behind Corteon Moore’s unforgettable role on FROM!

Synopsis:

FROM unravels the mystery of a nightmarish town in middle America that traps all those who enter. As the unwilling residents fight to keep a sense of normalcy and search for a way out, they must also survive the threats of the surrounding forest; including the terrifying creatures that come out when the sun goes down.

The series stars Harold Perrineau (Lost) leading an ensemble cast that includes Catalina Sandino Moreno (Maria Full of Grace, The Affair), Eion Bailey (Band of Brothers, Once Upon a Time), Hannah Cheramy (Under Wraps, Van Helsing), Simon Webster (Strays), Ricky He (The Good Doctor), Chloe Van Landschoot (Charity, Skin), Corteon Moore (Utopia Falls), Pegah Ghafoori (The Perfect Wedding), David Alpay (Castle Rock), Elizabeth Saunders (Clarice), Elizabeth Moy and Avery Konrad (Honor Society). New series regulars joining Season 2 include Scott McCord (East of Middle West), Nathan D. Simmons (Diggstown, This Hour Has 22 Minutes), Kaelen Ohm (Hit & Run, Eumenides Falls), Angela Moore (A Series of Unfortunate Events, Maid), AJ Simmons (Reacher) and Deborah Grover (My Next Door Nightmare, Jann).