Is ‘FROM’ the Next ‘LOST’? Harold Perrineau Weighs In

In this interview, actor Harold Perrineau discusses his MGM+ series FROM. The series features an incredible cast including Harold, Scott McCord, Catalina Sandino Moreno, Eion Bailey, David Alpay, Elizabeth Saunders, Ricky He, Chloe Van Landschoot, and more.

Harold Perrineau is a talented American actor known for his dynamic range and versatility. He was born in Brooklyn, New York in 1963 and began his career in the entertainment industry in the 1980s. He gained widespread recognition for his role as Michael Dawson in the critically acclaimed television series “Lost”. Since then, he has appeared in a number of television shows and films, including “Oz”, “The Matrix Reloaded”, and “Zero Dark Thirty”. In his latest project, the horror-mystery series “FROM”, Harold plays the role of Boyd, a complex character who is pivotal to the show’s storyline. With his impressive acting skills and innate ability to bring his characters to life, Harold Perrineau is a force to be reckoned with in the entertainment industry.

Harold Perrineau Interview:

FROM unravels the mystery of a nightmarish town that traps all those who enter. As the unwilling residents search for a way out, they must also survive the threats of the forest including the terrifying creatures that come out at night.

FROM Season 2 Trailer:

Hope wears thin and tensions run high as a busload of unsuspecting newcomers arrives in town. Season Two of FROM will explore just how far the residents of this nightmarish place are willing to go to find answers, even as chilling new threats to their safety—and their sanity—begin to emerge.