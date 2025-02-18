WWE Raw Results and Winners – February 17

The night kicked off with Sami Zayn addressing his upcoming “unsanctioned” match against Kevin Owens at the Elimination Chamber. Adam Pearce also appeared during the segment, adding to the intensity of their brewing rivalry.

The rest of the night saw some high-stakes action, including the following matches:

AJ Styles vs. Dominik Mysterio

AJ Styles made his in-ring return to Raw by facing Dominik Mysterio. Despite Mysterio’s usual underhanded tactics, Styles secured the win via pinfall in his first match back.

Dakota Kai vs. Ivy Nile (Women’s Intercontinental No. 1 Contender Match)

Dakota Kai and Ivy Nile battled for a shot at the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship. After an intense matchup, Kai won by pinfall, earning herself a title opportunity.

Penta vs. Pete Dunne (Men’s Elimination Chamber Qualifier)

Penta and Pete Dunne put on a highly competitive match, showcasing their technical skills and hard-hitting offense. Dunne was ultimately defeated by Penta via pinfall, securing his spot in the Men’s Elimination Chamber.

Roxanne Perez vs. Raquel Rodriguez (Women’s Elimination Chamber Qualifier)

Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez fought for the final spot in the Women’s Elimination Chamber match. Liv Morgan’s presence at ringside distracted Rodriguez, leading to an interference by Women’s Tag Team Champions Bianca Belair and Naomi. This gave Perez the opening she needed to capitalize, pinning Rodriguez to earn her place in the chamber.

Seth Rollins vs. Finn Bálor (Men’s Elimination Chamber Qualifier)

In the main event, Seth Rollins and Finn Bálor faced off for the last available slot in the Men’s Elimination Chamber match. The longtime rivals put on an electrifying match, but Rollins secured the win with a devastating curb stomp, punching his ticket to the high-stakes showdown.

What’s Next for WWE Raw?

With the Elimination Chamber shaping up to be one of WWE’s most intense events, these new additions to the match lineup add even more anticipation. Dakota Kai now has a shot at the Women’s Intercontinental Championship, and Seth Rollins and Penta join the men’s Elimination Chamber lineup alongside other top-tier competitors.

As the road to WrestleMania continues, fans can expect more explosive moments on WWE Raw every Monday, streaming live on Netflix.

Be sure to follow E-Man’s Movie Reviews on Facebook, Subscribe on YouTube, or follow me on Twitter/IG @EmansReviews for even more movie news and reviews!