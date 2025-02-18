TV Chat
Monday Night RAW on Netflix

WWE Raw Results and Winners – February 17

By
February 18, 2025
5 min read
In TV Chat

 The night kicked off with Sami Zayn addressing his upcoming “unsanctioned” match against Kevin Owens at the Elimination Chamber. Adam Pearce also appeared during the segment, adding to the intensity of their brewing rivalry.

The rest of the night saw some high-stakes action, including the following matches:

AJ Styles vs. Dominik Mysterio

Monday Night RAW on Netflix

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – FEBRUARY 17: AJ Styles(blue pants) vs. Dominik Mysterio(Black/white gear) with Carlito(Black T-shirt) and Bron Breakker(buzzcut); Monday Night RAW at Spectrum Center on February 17, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by WWE/WWE via Getty Images)

AJ Styles made his in-ring return to Raw by facing Dominik Mysterio. Despite Mysterio’s usual underhanded tactics, Styles secured the win via pinfall in his first match back.

Dakota Kai vs. Ivy Nile (Women’s Intercontinental No. 1 Contender Match)

Dakota Kai and Ivy Nile battled for a shot at the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship. After an intense matchup, Kai won by pinfall, earning herself a title opportunity.

Penta vs. Pete Dunne (Men’s Elimination Chamber Qualifier)

Penta and Pete Dunne put on a highly competitive match, showcasing their technical skills and hard-hitting offense. Dunne was ultimately defeated by Penta via pinfall, securing his spot in the Men’s Elimination Chamber.

Roxanne Perez vs. Raquel Rodriguez (Women’s Elimination Chamber Qualifier)

Monday Night RAW on Netflix

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – FEBRUARY 17: Roxanne Perez(green/black) vs. Raquel Rodriguez with Liv Morgan(denim), Naomi(dark green) and Bianca Belair(dark green); Monday Night RAW at Spectrum Center on February 17, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez fought for the final spot in the Women’s Elimination Chamber match. Liv Morgan’s presence at ringside distracted Rodriguez, leading to an interference by Women’s Tag Team Champions Bianca Belair and Naomi. This gave Perez the opening she needed to capitalize, pinning Rodriguez to earn her place in the chamber.

Seth Rollins vs. Finn Bálor (Men’s Elimination Chamber Qualifier)

Monday Night RAW on Netflix

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – FEBRUARY 17: Finn Balor (black pants) vs. Seth Rollins; Monday Night RAW at Spectrum Center on February 17, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

In the main event, Seth Rollins and Finn Bálor faced off for the last available slot in the Men’s Elimination Chamber match. The longtime rivals put on an electrifying match, but Rollins secured the win with a devastating curb stomp, punching his ticket to the high-stakes showdown.

What’s Next for WWE Raw?

With the Elimination Chamber shaping up to be one of WWE’s most intense events, these new additions to the match lineup add even more anticipation. Dakota Kai now has a shot at the Women’s Intercontinental Championship, and Seth Rollins and Penta join the men’s Elimination Chamber lineup alongside other top-tier competitors.

As the road to WrestleMania continues, fans can expect more explosive moments on WWE Raw every Monday, streaming live on Netflix.

Netflix WWE Monday Night Raw (5)

Be sure to follow E-Man’s Movie Reviews on Facebook, Subscribe on YouTube, or follow me on Twitter/IG @EmansReviews for even more movie news and reviews!

Share this Story

About

Emmanuel is a Rotten Tomatoes Approved, Chicago film critic who founded Eman's Movie Reviews. He's contributed to other outlets such as ScreenRant andThe Wrap, and has been featured on television such as MSNBC. Be sure to join the other fans on his Facebook Fan Page for even more movie opinions and fun. Contact with professional inquiries: [email protected] For The Movie Blog inquiries and advertisement contact: [email protected]
Load More Related Articles
Load More By Emmanuel "E-Man" Noisette
Load More In TV Chat

Check Also

Captain America: Brave New World Review: Pulling Political Punches

Captain America: Brave New World is a solid yet forgettable MCU entry with strong performances but little lasting impact.

© Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved Powered by The Movie Blog