Golden Scythe Awards 2025: The Best in Horror Take Their Throne

The horror genre got its blood-soaked roses this year at the Golden Scythe Awards 2025, where the creepiest, goriest, and most thrilling films clawed their way to the top. With Alien: Romulus leading the pack with 11 wins, including Best Director for Fede Alvarez and Best Actress in a Leading Role for Cailee Spaeny, the night was a full-on scream fest.
But The Substance had the last laugh, taking home the Best Picture award, proving that body horror and psychological dread are still in style. Coralie Fargeat also snagged Best Original Screenplay for her twisted tale, while Margaret Qualley won Best Supporting Actress for her role in the film.
The Big Winners of the Night
Best Picture:
- The Substance – WINNER
- Abigail
- Alien: Romulus
- Beetlejuice Beetlejuice
- Immaculate
- Lisa Frankenstein
- Longlegs
- MaXXXine
- A Quiet Place: Day One
- Smile 2
Best Director:
- Fede Alvarez, Alien: Romulus – WINNER
- Arkasha Stevenson, The First Omen
- Caroline Lindy, Your Monster
- Coralie Fargeat, The Substance
- Damien Leone, Terrifier
Best Actor in a Leading Role:
- Josh Hartnett, Trap – WINNER
- David Howard Thornton, Terrifier
- James McAvoy, Speak No Evil
- Lewis Pullman, ‘Salem’s Lot
- Michael Keaton, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice
Best Actress in a Leading Role:
- Cailee Spaeny, Alien: Romulus – WINNER
- Kathryn Newton, Lisa Frankenstein
- Lauren LaVera, Terrifier
- Naomi Scott, Smile 2
- Sydney Sweeney, Immaculate
Best Supporting Actor:
- Nicolas Cage, Longlegs – WINNER
- David Jonsson, Alien: Romulus
- Cole Sprouse, Lisa Frankenstein
- Joseph Quinn, A Quiet Place: Day One
- Willem Dafoe, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice
Best Supporting Actress:
- Margaret Qualley, The Substance – WINNER
- Jack Haven, I Saw the TV Glow
- Isabela Merced, Alien: Romulus
- Jenna Ortega, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice
- Rosemarie DeWitt, Smile 2
Other Notable Wins
- Best Adapted Screenplay: Alien: Romulus, Fede Alvarez & Rodo Sayagues
- Best Cinematography: Alien: Romulus, Galo Olivares
- Best Makeup & Hairstyling: The Substance
- Best Horror Movie Moment: Alien: Romulus – Rain vs. The Offspring
Final Thoughts: Horror’s New Blood Reigns Supreme
The Golden Scythe Awards 2025 proved that horror isn’t just alive—it’s thriving, kicking, and screaming its way to the top of cinema. With Alien: Romulus and The Substance dominating the night, it’s clear that audiences are still craving tension, terror, and a touch of insanity. If this year’s winners are any sign, horror’s future is looking blood-red bright.