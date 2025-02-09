Features
Golden Scythe Horror Awards 2024

Golden Scythe Awards 2025: The Best in Horror Take Their Throne

By
February 9, 2025
4 min read
In Features

The horror genre got its blood-soaked roses this year at the Golden Scythe Awards 2025, where the creepiest, goriest, and most thrilling films clawed their way to the top. With Alien: Romulus leading the pack with 11 wins, including Best Director for Fede Alvarez and Best Actress in a Leading Role for Cailee Spaeny, the night was a full-on scream fest.

But The Substance had the last laugh, taking home the Best Picture award, proving that body horror and psychological dread are still in style. Coralie Fargeat also snagged Best Original Screenplay for her twisted tale, while Margaret Qualley won Best Supporting Actress for her role in the film.

The Big Winners of the Night

Best Picture:

The Substance

Best Director:

Fede Alvarez (Large)

Best Actor in a Leading Role:

trap josh harnett m night movie 2024 (3)

Best Actress in a Leading Role:

ALIEN: ROMULUS Review

(L-R): Cailee Spaeny as Rain Carradine and David Jonsson as Andy in 20th Century Studios’ ALIEN: ROMULUS. Photo by Murray Close. © 2024 20th Century Studios. All Rights Reserved.

Best Supporting Actor:

Nicolas Cage

Best Supporting Actress:

TIFF 2024 movies Substance

Other Notable Wins

ALIEN: ROMULUS Review

Xenomorph in 20th Century Studios’ ALIEN: ROMULUS. Photo courtesy of 20th Century Studios. © 2024 20th Century Studios. All Rights Reserved.

  • Best Adapted Screenplay: Alien: Romulus, Fede Alvarez & Rodo Sayagues
  • Best Cinematography: Alien: Romulus, Galo Olivares
  • Best Makeup & Hairstyling: The Substance
  • Best Horror Movie Moment: Alien: Romulus – Rain vs. The Offspring

Final Thoughts: Horror’s New Blood Reigns Supreme

The Golden Scythe Awards 2025 proved that horror isn’t just alive—it’s thriving, kicking, and screaming its way to the top of cinema. With Alien: Romulus and The Substance dominating the night, it’s clear that audiences are still craving tension, terror, and a touch of insanity. If this year’s winners are any sign, horror’s future is looking blood-red bright.

Share this Story

About

Content Manager | Senior Editor | Daydreamer | Keep your head on a swivel and don't blink
Load More Related Articles
Load More By Anthony Whyte
Load More In Features

Check Also

Mrs. Trailer Breakdown: A Fight for Identity Wrapped in Tradition

What happens when a woman with big dreams ...

© Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved Powered by The Movie Blog