Golden Scythe Awards 2025: The Best in Horror Take Their Throne

The horror genre got its blood-soaked roses this year at the Golden Scythe Awards 2025, where the creepiest, goriest, and most thrilling films clawed their way to the top. With Alien: Romulus leading the pack with 11 wins, including Best Director for Fede Alvarez and Best Actress in a Leading Role for Cailee Spaeny, the night was a full-on scream fest.

But The Substance had the last laugh, taking home the Best Picture award, proving that body horror and psychological dread are still in style. Coralie Fargeat also snagged Best Original Screenplay for her twisted tale, while Margaret Qualley won Best Supporting Actress for her role in the film.

The Big Winners of the Night

Other Notable Wins

Best Adapted Screenplay: Alien: Romulus, Fede Alvarez & Rodo Sayagues

Best Cinematography: Alien: Romulus, Galo Olivares

Best Makeup & Hairstyling: The Substance

Best Horror Movie Moment: Alien: Romulus – Rain vs. The Offspring

Final Thoughts: Horror’s New Blood Reigns Supreme

The Golden Scythe Awards 2025 proved that horror isn’t just alive—it’s thriving, kicking, and screaming its way to the top of cinema. With Alien: Romulus and The Substance dominating the night, it’s clear that audiences are still craving tension, terror, and a touch of insanity. If this year’s winners are any sign, horror’s future is looking blood-red bright.