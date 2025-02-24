Crime Beat on ZEE5 Global: A Thriller That Pulls No Punches

Some stories refuse to stay buried. Crime Beat, the latest investigative thriller from ZEE5 Global, digs into the dangerous world of crime journalism, where the search for truth comes with a body count.

Directed by Sudhir Mishra and Sanjeev Kaul, the series follows rookie journalist Abhishek Dutta as he chases the story of a lifetime. But in this world, ambition is a dangerous thing. With every lead, the stakes rise, and the cost of uncovering the truth could be his own survival.

Streaming from February 21, Crime Beat is shaping up to be one of the most intense crime dramas of the year.

The Story: When Journalism Becomes a Game of Survival

Set in 2012, Crime Beat throws us into a time before algorithms dictated headlines. This was when investigative journalism relied on instinct, sources, and sheer determination.

Abhishek Dutta, played by Saqib Saleem, starts as a rookie crime journalist looking for his big break. When he stumbles upon a fugitive’s return to India, he sees his chance at career-defining fame. But in a world where power controls the narrative, chasing the truth can be a deadly game.

His mentor, Amir Akhtar, once a revered journalist, warns him about the thin line between ambition and morality. Meanwhile, lifestyle reporter Maya Mathur watches as Abhishek’s obsession consumes him.

With every breakthrough, the walls close in. Will Abhishek expose the truth, or will the truth destroy him first?

A Cast That Brings the Tension to Life

Saqib Saleem delivers a gripping performance as Abhishek, balancing ambition with fear as he dives deeper into dangerous territory. “This role pushed me to my limits,” he said.

Saba Azad plays Maya, a journalist who sees the dangers before Abhishek does. Her performance adds a layer of emotional depth to the chaos.

Rahul Bhat and Sai Tamhankar round out the stellar cast, adding complexity and tension to an already high-stakes thriller.

Why You Should Watch Crime Beat

✅ A Gritty Crime Thriller – If you love investigative dramas with real stakes, this is for you.

✅ Top-Tier Performances – The cast delivers gripping performances that make every moment feel real.

✅ Sharp Direction – Sudhir Mishra and Sanjeev Kaul strip away the glamour and dive into raw, intense storytelling.

✅ A Fresh Take on Crime Journalism – This series reminds us why true investigative journalism is both vital and dangerous.

Final Thoughts: Crime Beat Is a Must-Watch

Crime Beat is not just another crime thriller. It is a pulse-pounding, high-stakes drama that forces you to ask: When the truth finally comes out, will anyone be left standing?

Streaming on ZEE5 Global from February 21, this is one series you do not want to miss.

