Billy The Kid Rides Again: Season Two – Part One Trailer Unveiled!

Get ready to saddle up because “Billy The Kid” is back in town, and the new trailer just dropped like a tumbleweed in the desert. Grab your popcorn and your ten-gallon hats because we’re in for a rootin’ tootin’ good time!

When Does The Show Air?

Mark Your Calendars: The showdown begins on October 15, 2023, at 9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT, and it’s gonna be one wild ride. But hold your horses! This ain’t your typical TV show. Nope, it’s one of MGM+‘s top three most-viewed original series ever, and that’s saying something!

The first four episodes of “Billy The Kid: Season Two – Part One” are coming out this Fall, with Part Two rolling out in 2024. Can’t wait that long? Don’t worry, we’ve got your back.

Billy The Kid Season 2 Official Trailer

What’s the Fuss About? Well, it’s an epic romantic adventure inspired by the life of America’s most infamous outlaw. This season, Billy and his posse are taking on his oldest buddy, Jesse Evans, and the shady Santa Fe Ring. Buckle up, because when the lead starts flying, the Lincoln County War is on!

In the middle of all that gun-slinging, Billy’s got more on his plate than a cactus in a drought. He’s got to hold onto his soul and fight for the love of his life. Behind the Scenes: Creator, writer, and executive producer Michael Hirst is back in the saddle for Season Two, and he’s got a whole herd of talented producers riding with him. This series is produced by MGM+ Studios and Amazon Studios along with Amblin Television and De Line Pictures.

Meet the Outlaws: Tom Blyth, known for “The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes,” is our Billy, and Daniel Webber, from “Escape from Pretoria,” is his partner-in-crime, Jesse Evans. These fellas are gonna give us a performance hotter than a Texas summer.

Final Thoughts

Get ready to ride into the sunset with “Billy The Kid: Season Two – Part One.” You can catch up on Season One for free on all partner platforms from September 30 to November 30, 2023. Just remember, reviews are under embargo until Friday, October 6, 2023, so don’t go spilling the beans too soon.

So, saddle up, amigos! This Wild West adventure is about to kick off, and it’s gonna be one for the history books. 🌵🤠

