The Yorkie Werewolf : Furry & Magical Love Story

A rebellious teen witch is turned into a tiny werewolf and thrown into the middle of a decades-old war between one small town’s creatures of the night – and the local mafia. The Yorkie Werewolf satirizes magical creatures and furry enthusiasts, showcasing everything from a “chilling” Yorkie werewolf costume to comically oversized vampire fangs.

In a span of two days, teen witch Jenny buries both matriarchs of her family, her powerful grandmother and her mother Sandra, who has long been hiding a secret about Jenny’s birth. Matters are made worse when Jenny is turned into a tiny Yorkie werewolf, and drawn into a bloody war between her town’s creatures of the night and the local mafia – as headed by her own warlock/mobster father, Papa Nick.

Questionable Costumes and Flat Acting

Yes, the Yorkie Werewolf is a satirical representation of magical creatures and furry enthusiasts, showcasing a range of items from a chilling Yorkie werewolf costume to comically elongated vampire fangs. The costumes are already questionable, but the acting falls flat as well. The villain is comical, while the Yorkie werewolf not only evokes a sense of creepiness but also occasionally resembles a bobble-head, swaying rhythmically in place.

A Twisted Love Story

This B-rated film presents a love story between furry, magical creatures, reminiscent of a twisted version of Bonnie and Clyde. In this re-imagined classic, two rivals create a bundle of joy whose existence may either resolve their family feud or exacerbate it. If this premise intrigues you, this title may become your next captivating watch! Will the baby be the ultimate peace treaty or will things take a deliciously dark twist? Buckle up, folks! We’re in for a wild and wacky adventure!

An Ewok with Werewolf Teeth?

For dedicated Star Wars enthusiasts, the intriguing parallels between the Ewok and the Yorkie Werewolf are truly captivating. Imagine an Ewok with werewolf-like teeth—it’s both frightening and somewhat adorable.

To be honest, I wouldn’t suggest watching this film unless you have a fondness for scary yet adorable furry creatures. The action and plot were rather disappointing, leading me to frequently check the remaining time until the conclusion. With a runtime of just 1 hour and 13 minutes, that speaks volumes.

Acting - 2.5/10 2.5/10

Cinematography/Visual Effects - 2/10 2/10

Plot/Screenplay - 1.5/10 1.5/10

Setting/Theme - 1.5/10 1.5/10

Watchability - 2.5/10 2.5/10

Rewatchability - 0/10 0/10 Overall 1.7/10 1.7/10 Sending User Review 0 ( 0 votes)