WWE Monday Night Raw on Netflix Results from February 24

WWE Monday Night Raw delivered another action-packed night on February 24, 2025, streaming live on Netflix from the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio. With just weeks until WrestleMania 41, the latest edition of Raw featured intense matchups, major storyline developments, and a surprising title change.

With stars like Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, CM Punk, Bianca Belair, Naomi, and The Judgment Day making key appearances, the night set the stage for upcoming WrestleMania showdowns. Here’s a full breakdown of the night’s matches and results.

The show kicked off with WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Bianca Belair and Naomi, along with Women’s Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria, Cody Rhodes, and more. Logan Paul opened the night with a fiery segment, leading to a heated confrontation with CM Punk. Later in the show, Rhodes and Rollins discussed The Rock’s offer, adding more intrigue to their WrestleMania plans.

Penta vs. Ludwig Kaiser vs. Pete Dunne

The night’s first match saw Penta, Ludwig Kaiser, and Pete Dunne face off in a thrilling triple-threat bout. Despite Penta’s strong momentum on Raw, Kaiser secured the victory via pinfall, snapping Penta’s impressive win streak.

LWO vs. The New Day

Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde of the LWO battled The New Day’s Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods in a fast-paced tag match. Kingston and Woods took control late in the match, picking up the win via pinfall.

Gunther vs. Akira Tozawa w/ Alpha Academy (Non-Title Match)

World Heavyweight Champion Gunther squared off against Akira Tozawa in a non-title match. Even with Alpha Academy’s support at ringside, Tozawa couldn’t overcome the champion’s dominance. Gunther secured the win by locking Tozawa in a sleeper hold.

Lyra Valkyria vs. Dakota Kai (Women’s Intercontinental Championship Match)

Dakota Kai challenged Lyra Valkyria for the Women’s Intercontinental Championship in the night’s fourth match. Valkyria successfully defended her title, pinning Kai to retain the championship.

Dominik Mysterio w/ The Judgment Day vs. Bron Breakker (Non-Title Match)

Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker faced The Judgment Day’s Dominik Mysterio in a hard-hitting non-title match. With Finn Bálor and Carlito in his corner, Mysterio attempted to gain an advantage, but Breakker dominated most of the bout. The match ended in a disqualification, giving Breakker the win.

Bianca Belair & Naomi vs. Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez (Women’s Tag Team Championship Match)

The night’s main event saw WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Bianca Belair and Naomi defend their titles against The Judgment Day’s Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. Morgan and Rodriguez capitalized on the chaos, securing the victory via pinfall to become the new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions.

What’s Next on WWE Raw?

With new champions crowned and WrestleMania 41 fast approaching, tensions are rising across the WWE roster. Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez now hold the Women’s Tag Team Titles, while Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins continue to make major WrestleMania decisions.

With CM Punk and Logan Paul’s rivalry heating up and Gunther’s dominance continuing, next week’s Raw promises even more drama, rivalries, and must-see moments. WWE Raw streams live every Monday on Netflix.