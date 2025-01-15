Filmmaker and Author talk about Baseball Love Letter “LAST COMISKEY”

“Last Comiskey” represents a mutual love letter to the final Major League Baseball season at Chicago’s Old Comiskey Park. The passion project began with a documentary by Matt Flesch, soon to be accompanied by Ken Smoller’s book.

Last Comiskey’s Photos and Videos

Flesch and Smoller have teamed to treat both viewers and readers with remarkable video footage and exclusive photos. In fact, the pictures were taken by Smoller, who began a committed chronicle in his late teens.

Die-Hard Sox Fans

Both Flesch and Smoller have rooted enthusiastically for their beloved Chicago White Sox since they were kids. That lifelong zeal may have ebbed a bit after last season, as the ChiSox lost an all-time record 121 times. But this duo’s devotion to their club will never, like their fond memories of Old Comiskey, be vanquished. Both filmmaker and author talked with me recently on my YouTube Channel.

Here’s our nostalgia-inspired conversation:

At the start of the 1990 season, experts predicted the White Sox would finish dead last, a sad farewell to historic Old Comiskey Park and its 80 years of baseball. Comiskey Park was known as the Baseball Palace of the World, and this would be its last season. Instead, the Sox battled the defending champion Oakland A’s all year, making 1990 an electric final year at the old ballpark. This project will feature interviews with players, Comiskey employees, media, historians and more, as well as archival footage and home video from Comiskey Park. This documentary was created with no intent to commercialize or seek profit, and is for entertainment purposes only. The project began as a hobby during the COVID-19 pandemic as the start of the 2020 baseball season was delayed. This documentary is made solely for the enjoyment and education of baseball fans. We do not own any of the clips or content in the video.

