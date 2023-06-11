FROM Season 2 Episode 8: DEEP DIVE and Reaction

Thank you FROMily, we are back with another recap of our favorite IDK where we are show FROM Season 2 Episode 8. I’m your host with the most Anthony and we’re picking right up where we left off last week Elgin getting drowned in a tub by… a zombie?! This week’s episode is titled Forest for the Trees.

The title is also an expression to describe someone who is too involved in the details of a problem to look at the situation as a whole

This term is 100% appropriate as we finally get a glimpse of what we think Martin was warning us about way back in episode 2. You should remember that when Boyd met Martin in that cave he warned Boyd that the creatures that come out of the forest are just the tip of the spear and alluding to the latest issue when he asked Boyd if Abbey was right and this is all a dream… The threat level has undoubtedly gone up now and it is INTENSE.

Synopsis: FROM unravels the mystery of a nightmarish town in middle America that traps all those who enter. As the unwilling residents fight to keep a sense of normalcy and search for a way out, they must also survive the threats of the surrounding forest; including the terrifying creatures that come out when the sun goes down. The series stars Harold Perrineau (Lost) leading an ensemble cast that includes Catalina Sandino Moreno (Maria Full of Grace, The Affair), Eion Bailey (Band of Brothers, Once Upon a Time), Hannah Cheramy (Under Wraps, Van Helsing), Simon Webster (Strays), Ricky He (The Good Doctor), Chloe Van Landschoot (Charity, Skin), Corteon Moore (Utopia Falls), Pegah Ghafoori (The Perfect Wedding), David Alpay (Castle Rock), Elizabeth Saunders (Clarice), Elizabeth Moy and Avery Konrad (Honor Society). New series regulars joining Season 2 include Scott McCord (East of Middle West), Nathan D. Simmons (Diggstown, This Hour Has 22 Minutes), Kaelen Ohm (Hit & Run, Eumenides Falls), Angela Moore (A Series of Unfortunate Events, Maid), AJ Simmons (Reacher) and Deborah Grover (My Next Door Nightmare, Jann).