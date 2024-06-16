House of the Dragon Returns: Season 2 Episode 1

Remember those exciting Targaryens with their flame-breathing BFFs? Yeah, they’re back, and things are about to get medieval (literally). House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode 1 sets the stage for a season brimming with conflict, revenge, and maybe even a hint of dragons. Hold on to your butts, because Westeros is about to erupt.

The Good

Welcome Back to Westeros: This episode does a fantastic job of re-immersing us in the world of Westeros. Familiar locations like Winterfell and King’s Landing get a fresh coat of paint, and the iconic score instantly transports you back to that land of dragons and direwolves. This episode masterfully lays the groundwork for the upcoming conflict. We see the grieving Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen, the newly crowned King Aegon II Targaryen, and the ever-scheming Hightowers and they’re all maneuvering for power. The tension is thick enough to cut with a Valyrian steel sword. We’re introduced to new characters while also brought up to speed with returning faces. We learn of new alliances and new antagonists in the time since the end of Season 1. While we get to see some familiar Targaryen faces (looking at you, Daemon!), there are also some intriguing new characters introduced. We meet some potential allies and some definite foes, all of whom promise to shake things up in Westeros with Alyn of Hull.

The Bad

A Slow Burn: If you’re looking for an episode packed with action and bloodshed, this might not be it. The premiere focuses on character development and setting the stage, which can feel slow at times. But hey, a slow burn on this show usually leads to massive results!

The Verdict

House of the Dragon’s season 2 premiere is a solid return to Westeros. It expertly sets the stage for a season filled with political intrigue, family drama, and of course, dragons (hopefully!). While the episode might be a slow burn for some, it’s definitely worth watching for fans of the show and newcomers alike. Just remember, winter is coming, and so is all-out Targaryen war!

House of the Dragon: A History Lesson (Spoiler-Free!)

Before we dive into the fiery depths of season 2, let’s rewind. House of the Dragon takes us back 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones. We focus on the mighty Targaryen dynasty, a family known for two things: their love of blond hair and their obsession with giant, fire-breathing lizards. The show explores a civil war within the Targaryen family, aptly named the Dance of the Dragons. Basically, a bunch of squabbling siblings fight over who gets to sit on the Iron Throne, the most uncomfortable chair in Westeros (trust me).

(Watch: House of the Dragon)

House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode 1 Acting - 9/10 9/10

Cinematography/Visual Effects - 9/10 9/10

Plot/Screenplay - 10/10 10/10

Setting/Theme - 10/10 10/10

Watchability - 10/10 10/10

Rewatchability - 9/10 9/10 Overall 9.5/10 9.5/10 Sending User Review 0 ( 0 votes)