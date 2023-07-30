FROM Season 1 Episode 3: DEEP DIVE and Reaction

Thank you FROMily, We are FINALLY back with another recap of our favorite “where are we?” show FROM Season 1 Episode 3. We’re picking up where we left off last week after the death of Toby, Jean, and Deputy Kenny’s Father Mr. Liu. This week’s episode is titled “Choosing Day” which is a great title as the residents of this town are forced to make all sorts of choices in this weekend episode.

FROM Season 1 Episode 3

The phrase “Choosing Day” does not have a widely recognized origin or specific historical reference. So… yeah

In FROM it feels like it’s just a way to highlight literal and metaphorical choices the characters have to make in this week’s episode from Julie, to Frank, to Sheriff Boyd and even Jade makes some hard choices in this one.

Synopsis: FROM unravels the mystery of a nightmarish town in middle America that traps all those who enter. As the unwilling residents fight to keep a sense of normalcy and search for a way out, they must also survive the threats of the surrounding forest; including the terrifying creatures that come out when the sun goes down.