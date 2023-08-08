FROM Season 1 Episode 4: DEEP DIVE and BREAKDOWN

Thank you FROMily, We are FINALLY back with another recap of our favorite “Where Are We?” show FROM Season 1 Episode 4. We’re picking up where we left off last week with Frank camping overnight in the box. This week’s episode is titled “A Rock and a Farway” which is where we dive deeper into the mystery and magic of FROMtown.

FROM Season 1 Episode 4

The phrase “A Rock and a Hard Place”, from which this seems inspired, is an expression that means being faced with a difficult and challenging situation where one has to choose between two equally undesirable options. It conveys a feeling of being trapped with no easy way out.

The origin of this phrase can be traced back to the early 20th century in the United States. It was originally used in the context of mining and referred to a worker who was stuck between two immovable obstacles while attempting to mine for minerals or precious metals. One obstacle was the “rock” and the other obstacle would be the “hard place” (a narrow passage with little room to maneuver).

Over time, the phrase became more commonly used in a figurative sense to describe any challenging situation where one faces two difficult choices or options with no clear solution.

Between a Rock and a Farway seems like a fun play on the phrase but definitely fitting considering the circumstances of the residents of FROMtown as we talk more about this show…

Synopsis: FROM unravels the mystery of a nightmarish town in middle America that traps all those who enter. As the unwilling residents fight to keep a sense of normalcy and search for a way out, they must also survive the threats of the surrounding forest; including the terrifying creatures that come out when the sun goes down. The series stars Harold Perrineau (Lost) leading an ensemble cast that includes Catalina Sandino Moreno (Maria Full of Grace, The Affair), Eion Bailey (Band of Brothers, Once Upon a Time), Hannah Cheramy (Under Wraps, Van Helsing), Simon Webster (Strays), Ricky He (The Good Doctor), Chloe Van Landschoot (Charity, Skin), Corteon Moore (Utopia Falls), Pegah Ghafoori (The Perfect Wedding), David Alpay (Castle Rock), Elizabeth Saunders (Clarice), Elizabeth Moy and Avery Konrad (Honor Society). New series regulars joining Season 2 include Scott McCord (East of Middle West), Nathan D. Simmons (Diggstown, This Hour Has 22 Minutes), Kaelen Ohm (Hit & Run, Eumenides Falls), Angela Moore (A Series of Unfortunate Events, Maid), AJ Simmons (Reacher) and Deborah Grover (My Next Door Nightmare, Jann).