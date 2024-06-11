Dark Matter: Season 1 Episode 7: A Multiversal Mess

Apple TV+’s mind-bending sci-fi series, Dark Matter, starring Joel Edgerton, just dropped Season 1 episode 7. We’re diving deep and this episode will have you questioning everything you thought you knew about reality. This episode is titled “In the Fires of Dead Stars.” Now, that title sounds deep, like galaxies exploding and stuff, but trust me, it gets more intense than a Club Shay Shay interview. Our boy Jason-1 is still stuck in this cosmic Uber with Amanda, bouncing through realities like a lost sock in a dryer.

What Are Our Other Options?

The Dark Side of Dark Matter Season 1 Episode 7: Meanwhile, Jason’s partner-in-crime, Amanda (Alice Braga), is starting to question everything. Amanda takes Jason to for a meal and makes him an offer. Jason has to make a decision for both of them that will have effects on them both moving forward. Meanwhile, Jason-2 is back in therapy whining like a toddler denied juice. Jason goes full narcissist, using what he knows about his Amanda against her.

Which Way Is Home

Of course, Dark Matter wouldn’t be Dark Matter without a cliffhanger ending that’ll leave you screaming. Things are getting tense as Jason is desperate to find his world. Will he find it or will he better understand how Jason-2 did what he did? Jason is running out of options and has to make hard decisions after receiving the surprise he didn’t know he needed.

A Blast from the Past: The Dark Matter Book Series

Before Dark Matter Season 1 Episode 7 warped our minds on Apple TV+, it was a trilogy of sci-fi novels by Blake Crouch. These books took readers on a mind-bending journey through parallel realities, leaving them questioning everything. So, if you’re craving even more multiverse madness, check out the books that started it all.

Ready to take the plunge? Head over to Apple TV+ and check out Dark Matter. Just trust me, you won’t regret it. (Unless you get motion sickness from too many reality jumps, then maybe skip it.)

Dark Matter: Season 1 Episode 6 Takes a Trippy Turn Acting - 8/10 8/10

Cinematography/Visual Effects - 7/10 7/10

Plot/Screenplay - 8/10 8/10

Setting/Theme - 8/10 8/10

Watchability - 9/10 9/10

Rewatchability - 7/10 7/10 Overall 7.8/10 7.8/10 Sending User Review 0 ( 0 votes)