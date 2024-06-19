Dark Matter Season 1 Episode 8 – Problems Are Multiplying

Dark Matter Season 1 Episode 8 just dropped on Apple TV+, and things are getting wilder than a political gathering in the Bronx. We’re talking multiple Jasons, car chases, and enough plot twists to make your head spin faster than a beyblade tournament. Remember how Jason was grappling with the weight of his multiverse drama last episode? Yeah, well, this episode kicks things up a notch (or ten). Apparently, Jason’s little adventure through alternate realities has, like, unleashed a whole army of Jasons onto Prime Earth. We’re talking more Jasons than a family reunion gone wrong.

Eagle-eyed viewers might have spotted a clue about the multiverse shenanigans way back when. Remember Blaire, the other version of Jason’s wife’s friend from Amanda’s world, stayed in that lab alone? The one who never went back in the box? Yeah, that Blaire. Turns out, a varient of hers is the one who unleashed the whole killer bee apocalypse on that unsuspecting Earth. This was a tiny hint that things weren’t quite right with the multiverse and just how many variations are created. Dark Matter’s been playing the long game, dropping breadcrumbs all along the way.

Meanwhile, Jason-2 (the not-so-prime one) is still trying to play house with Daniela and Charlie. But let’s just say his acting skills are about as effective as a participation trophy. Daniela eventually figures out something’s fishy (and it ain’t the tuna casserole), and let me tell you, the escape scene is pure gold. Now, Jason Prime (hopefully the real Jason, fingers crossed) is scrambling to get back to his life with Daniela and Charlie. But with all these doppelgangers running around, it’s like playing whack-a-mole with your own identity. Daniela, bless her heart, is basically Wonder Woman at this point. She’s dodging Jasons left and right, trying to keep Charlie safe, and still managing to look fabulous while doing it. This woman deserves a medal, a vacation on a private island, and all the therapy money in the world.

The episode’s ending will leave you hitting replay faster than you can say “multiverse of mayhem.” Seriously, Apple TV+, you can’t just drop that bomb and expect us to wait a whole week for answers. That’s cruel and unusual punishment.

But wait, there’s more! Did you know Dark Matter is actually based on a book series by Blake Crouch? The first book, also called Dark Matter, came out in 2016 and quickly became a bestseller. So, if you’re craving even more mind-bending sci-fi goodness, be sure to check out the books. Just don’t blame us if you get sucked into a wormhole of your own and miss out on next week’s episode.

Peace out, and remember, stay woke. You never know when another Jason might be lurking around the corner.

Dark Matter Season 1 Episode 8 Acting - 9/10 9/10

Cinematography/Visual Effects - 8/10 8/10

Plot/Screenplay - 9/10 9/10

Setting/Theme - 8/10 8/10

Watchability - 9/10 9/10

Rewatchability - 8/10 8/10 Overall 8.5/10 8.5/10 Sending User Review 0 ( 0 votes)