FROM Season 3 Trailer is Here and it’s SCARY Good!

Move over pumpkin spice lattes, because MGM+ just dropped a treat so good it’s scary: the first look at season 3 of the mind-bending horror series FROM! Yeah, you heard that right. To celebrate “Halfway to Halloween,” they unleashed a chilling teaser trailer that will have you sleeping with the lights on.

Let’s just say, things are not looking good for our favorite characters trapped in this creepy town. Remember how season 2 cranked the danger up to eleven? Well, buckle up, because it looks like season 3 is taking things to a whole new level of terrifying.

The trailer is short, but it packs a serious punch. We see our sheriff, the ever-so-steady Boyd Stevens (played by the awesome Harold Perrineau, aka Michael from Lost!), looking more stressed than ever. There are glimpses of returning monsters from the woods, casualties from the town, and enough creepy imagery to fuel your nightmares for weeks.

Seriously, MGM+, you didn’t have to come for us this hard! But hey, I ain’t complaining. This trailer just confirms what we already knew: FROM is one of the best horror shows on TV right now, and season 3 is gonna be epic.

Speaking of epic, if you haven't dived into FROM yet, what are you waiting for? Seasons 1 and 2 are streaming on MGM+ and trust me, you'll be hooked after the first episode.

Now, let’s get back to freaking out about season 3! While we don’t have an exact release date yet, the trailer promises a fall premiere. So, mark your calendars, gather your courage, and get ready for another season of terror in the town that nobody can escape. In the meantime, check out the chilling teaser trailer below and let me know in the comments what scared you the most!

