Horror Returns Home In Trailer For Insidious: The Red Door

Ever since the release of the very first Insidious film all the way back in 2010, we have gotten a handful of follow-ups but none of them have quite been able to satisfy us the same way that the original one did with its effective scares, tension, and interesting, likable lead family.

We haven’t been following the Lambert family since the second film, but now, with Insidious: The Red Door, we are finally going to be getting answers on what happened to them – long story short, it’s nothing good. It turns out that young Dalton is now grown up and is heading off to college but makes the startling discovery that something evil is following him.

With its promise of spine-tingling suspense, immersive storytelling, and a legacy of terrifying experiences, this film is set to deliver yet another haunting journey into the depths of the unknown, as well as the return of the iconic Lipstick Faced Demon, who has terrified moviegoers for years.

While the Insidious franchise has its foundations in supernatural horror, each film has managed to introduce fresh elements and innovative scares. Insidious: The Red Door is expected to build upon this tradition, pushing the boundaries of fear and introducing audiences to new horrors. Whether it be through the exploration of uncharted dimensions, unexpected twists in the narrative, or the development of terrifying new entities, the film promises to deliver a thrilling and unsettling experience that will keep fans on the edge of their seats.

One cannot discuss the Insidious franchise without acknowledging its exceptional visual craftsmanship. From atmospheric lighting to striking set designs, the series has consistently delivered a visually stunning cinematic experience. The Red Door is poised to continue this tradition, immersing viewers in a world where the line between reality and the supernatural blurs. The attention to detail, combined with skillful cinematography, promises to create an atmosphere that will linger long after the film concludes.

Another interesting thing to note is that this film is directed by franchise star Patrick Wilson, making it his directorial debut. Will he prove to be just as talented of a director as someone like James Wan? It’s hard to say at the moment. Time will only tell, and thankfully, we don’t have to wait long to see this supposed final installment. Be sure your mark your calendars for July 7, 2023, to see how this iconic horror franchise will come to an end.