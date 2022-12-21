DCU News: James Gunn Superman News Reaction

In this episode, hosts Anthony Whyte and Emmanuel “E-man” Noisette officially share a reaction to ALL of the recent DCU News including the news regarding Patty Jenkins and Wonder Woman, Henry Cavill’s Superman, James Gunn announcing that he is writing the new Superman movie, and the reception of the movie Avatar The Way Of Water, and more!

In August 2022, CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery David Zaslav stated that the company has a ten-year plan of upcoming films, similar in approach to that of Marvel Studios with the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The primary focus of the franchise going forward would be centered around Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman. After being named the co-CEOs/co-Chairmen of DC Studios that October, James Gunn and Peter Safran reaffirmed the primary focus of the future as being the characters that Zaslav identified, as well as Harley Quinn, while also referencing “the rest of the DC stable of characters”.

Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, Avatar: The Way of Water begins to tell the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure.

