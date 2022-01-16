Letitia Wright returns to the set of Black Panther

Anthony Whyte Leave a comment

According to the BBC, Letitia Wright has returned to the production for Black Panther Wakanda Forever! But wait, didn’t Kevin Feige JUST SAY that the production would be delayed because of her injuries? Well what’s going on and why are they acting like this?

Check out our other videos:

  • Carnage’s Origin Revealed https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IvsedFz9qeI&list=PLsD5qP1WqKt6Xyq1oACzo-TpR-fH_JZe_&t=0s
  • Invincible Series Review https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mWrh0q6rLxU&list=PLsD5qP1WqKt5hI6fiJSw6Z_MTsdsoNkoB&t=0s
  • Falcon and Winter Soldier Series Reaction https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c7p2gClUmfM&list=PLsD5qP1WqKt5gOF5GIqCec7lejt59wGjZ&t=0s
  • The Correct Opinion Show https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jGqhd5GApHo&list=PLsD5qP1WqKt6nLZyvyTbfbKcVcs8HT-KE&t=0s

#LetitiaWright #BlackPanther #BlackPanther2 #WakandaForever

Comment with Facebook

About Anthony Whyte

Content Manager | Senior Editor | Daydreamer | Keep your head on a swivel and don't blink

View all posts by Anthony Whyte

You may like these posts