Avatar The Way of Water 2nd Viewing Out Of Theater Reaction

I was lucky enough to be able to screen Avatar The Way of Water for a SECOND TIME ahead of its release on December 16th. Coming out of the theater I shared my initial reaction to the movie and got a lot of questions about the movie. Below you will find my reaction to my second viewing for Avatar The Way of Water:

Jake Sully and Ney’tiri have formed a family and are doing everything to stay together. However, they must leave their home and explore the regions of Pandora. When an ancient threat resurfaces, Jake must fight a difficult war against the humans.

Should I see this movie in 2D or 3D?

One of the first questions I’ve seen people ask is whether or not they need to see this movie in 3D or if 2D is fine. Do yourself a favor and see this movie in the loudest theater possible. I saw this movie in a Dolby 3D and I sat maybe 3rd or 4th row and I have to say that it was an absolutely amazing experience. There are moments when James Cameron uses the sound in the movie to make the theater RUMBLE and you want to experience that in its purest form.