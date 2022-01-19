Tom Holland RUMORED for role of young James Bond

There are rumors circulating that Tom Holland has been offered the job of hosting this years Academy Awards. Do we want Tom to host this year? What about Pete Davidson?

Check out our other videos:

The Correct Opinion Show https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jGqhd5GApHo&list=PLsD5qP1WqKt6nLZyvyTbfbKcVcs8HT-KE&t=0s

Carnage’s Origin Revealed https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IvsedFz9qeI&list=PLsD5qP1WqKt6Xyq1oACzo-TpR-fH_JZe_&t=0s

Invincible Series Review https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mWrh0q6rLxU&list=PLsD5qP1WqKt5hI6fiJSw6Z_MTsdsoNkoB&t=0s

Falcon and Winter Soldier Series Reaction https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c7p2gClUmfM&list=PLsD5qP1WqKt5gOF5GIqCec7lejt59wGjZ&t=0s

#TomHolland #Oscars #AcademyAwards #NoWayHome #Uncharted