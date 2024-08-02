Lanterns Shines a Light on HBO: Get Ready for the Green Lantern Reboot

DC Studios’ upcoming series “Lanterns” is generating buzz, and for good reason. With an eight-episode order from HBO, this highly anticipated Green Lantern reboot is poised to deliver what fans have been waiting for. Here’s everything you need to know about “Lanterns” and why it’s set to illuminate the DC Universe.

The Plot Thickens

“Lanterns” follows the story of two iconic Green Lanterns: the seasoned Hal Jordan and the fresh recruit John Stewart. These intergalactic cops find themselves drawn into a dark, earth-based mystery as they investigate a murder in the American heartland. With a narrative blending cosmic action and grounded detective work, this series promises a unique take on the superhero genre.

The series boasts an impressive creative team. Chris Mundy, known for “True Detective: Night Country,” serves as showrunner and executive producer. He’ll bring his knack for gritty storytelling to the forefront. He teams up with Damon Lindelof (“Watchmen”) and Tom King (“Supergirl”), who are set to craft a narrative that stays true to Green Lantern.

Production Details

Production for “Lanterns” is slated to begin in January 2025 and wrap up by June of the same year. This schedule makes a late 2025 or early 2026 premiere likely. Initially planned to shoot in the UK, the series will now film in Atlanta, ensuring a fresh backdrop for this cosmic detective story.

Casting for “Lanterns” is underway, with a focus on finding the perfect Hal Jordan, who is envisioned as being in his 40s. John Stewart, a younger Lantern in his 30s, will also be a central character. Rumors suggest Channing Tatum is a top contender for Hal Jordan, though nothing is confirmed yet. This focus on seasoned and fresh characters alike hints at a dynamic on-screen partnership.

Executive Enthusiasm

James Gunn and Peter Safran, co-chairmen and co-CEOs of DC Studios, have expressed their excitement about the project. In a joint statement, they shared, “We’re thrilled to bring this seminal DC title to HBO with Chris, Damon, and Tom at the helm. John Stewart and Hal Jordan are two of DC’s most compelling characters. Lanterns brings them to life in an original detective story that is a foundational part of the unified DCU we’re launching next summer with ‘Superman.'”

“Lanterns” promises to be a standout addition to HBO’s lineup and the DC Universe. Stay tuned for more updates as production gets underway and the Green Lanterns prepare to shine once more.