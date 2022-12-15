James Gunn Announces Henry Cavill Will NOT Return As Superman

In a stunning news announcement, James Gunn is sharing that actor Henry Cavill will not portray Superman in future DC projects. Henry Cavill has been portraying Superman since the DCEU began in Zack Snyder’s film Man of Steel. We were able to see Henry Cavill show the character for 2 more movies with Batman V Superman and Justice League and a cameo at the end of the recent DC release of Black Adam. After Cavill’s cameo in Black Adam, he shared an announcement on his social media that he was returning to the character in future DC projects.

This adds even more fuel to the shock that fans are feeling now that Gunn is announcing that he will be writing a new Superman film and Cavill will not be returning to portray the character. Gunn’s popularity exploded after directing the Guardians of the Galaxy films for Marvel. Peter Safran and James Gunn were announced as Co-CEO’s of DC Studios a few months ago with plans to fix WB Discovery’s film releases of DC Characters. Now, a few weeks after their hiring, Gunn is sharing the news with the following:

Peter & I have a DC slate ready to go, which we couldn’t be more over-the-moon about; we’ll be able to share some exciting information about our first projects at the beginning of the new year. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) December 15, 2022

Among those on the slate is Superman. In the initial stages, our story will be focusing on an earlier part of Superman’s life, so the character will not be played by Henry Cavill. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) December 15, 2022

I am writing (and have been for a while). We don’t know who is directing yet. https://t.co/RPwtAsUgZP — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) December 15, 2022

This news is ROCKING the internet and so far the reactions are all over the place. Some fans are praising the announcement with the indication that a full plan is coming in the new year for the DC future. Regardless this has absolutely rocked the landscape of the DC cinematic universe for the foreseeable future.

