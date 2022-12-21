Top 5 Films About Gambling

(Source)

There are many movies that fans of gambling can enjoy. The majority of them are highly unrealistic and romanticized. However, it doesn’t mean that you will not have fun in process, especially if you grab some popcorn and try not to use all of those false tricks highlighted in these movies. Suppose you want to succeed as a gambler. In that case, we recommend you start with an online ruleta (online roulette) and move on from there, considering that you are using a licensed platform and trustworthy banking options. This is something that movies don’t talk about because they are more focused on the infamous poker face, mind tricks, card counting, and other questionable techniques.

Why Gambling Movies are Popular

Everyone must first realize that gambling films are popular because we often associate them with fun and thrill. The majority of them involve millions of dollars and high stakes. It is about the main protagonist trying to get a fancy car or win some crucial codes from our antagonist. In real life, however, your average online blackjack will still be profitable yet hardly offer you an epic slow-motion shot or your ability to showcase your mathematical skills. This is also your official warning not to use our tricks one sees on the silver screen when one plays blackjack or any other game:

Vegas Vacation (1997)

Lucky You (2007)

Let It Ride (1989)

Maverick (1994)

California Split (1974)

Uncut Gems (2020)

Ocean’s Eleven (2001)

Croupier (1999)

21 (2008)

Our first movie is a classic. It is one of those films people bring up if one asks them about gambling. The movie tells a story about an MIT student joining a secret club of other pupils playing blackjack. Their professor was the one to organize their little club, and he used their mathematical skills to win big in the Las Vegas casinos. They count cards and get into different sorts of trouble. There’s also a quick but sweet romantic line involved.

Molly’s Game (2017)

Molly’s Game is one of the more recent movies on our list. It tells a story of a highly beautiful and intelligent woman who later creates her very own exclusive poker club. All your favorite celebrities and billionaires visit this club. She was once a simple accountant and later became one of the most famous people in her world. It also helps that Jessica Chastain plays the main protagonist.

The Card Counter (2021)

This movie will impress you, starting with a genius who is Oscar Isaac, in the main role and ending with the overall aesthetics of this creation. Card Counter tells the story of a young man looking to get revenge. Throughout this film, he learns how to count cards and later becomes a very successful yet low-profile poker player. There is a lot of brutality and vengeance involved. Even though this is not the most brilliant movie on our list, Oscar Isaac will capture your attention.

Win It All (2017)

Not all creations have to be overly complicated or thrilling. This particular one can be easily described as a comedy. It is a story of a gambler who agrees to hide a small duffel bag. It used to belong to one of his acquaintances who ended up in prison. While his acquaintance is stuck in prison, that gambler opens his duffel bag and later uses this money to play. Things don’t go as planned.

Focus (2015)

This is our last creation for today. Casting is the first thing that will attract your attention. Margot Robbie and Will Smith are two main protagonists. Both perfectly combine elements of a romantic story with thrill, action, and even some comedy. Story itself is a crime comedy that tracks a story of a gambler with impressive skills. He constantly walks on the edge and places practically unimaginable bets.

Bottom Line

If one wants to know more about gambling, these films will not help you. However, they will work wonders if one wants to have some fun and eat a bucket of popcorn. They are not only thrilling but also fun. They also combine genres, from comedy to drama, action, and even detective thrillers. If one gets bored with them, James Bond is also always available for you.