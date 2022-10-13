The Rock Wants A Superman And Black Adam Movie As Much As We Do

For years we’ve discussed, analyzed and torn apart the current slate of Warner Bros’ DC Extended Universe movies. With the divisive reaction to Zack Snyder’s vision, fans are wondering if the WB DCEU will ever get a Kevin Feige-like producer to shepherd that entire universe. But in the meantime, The Rock seems to be unofficially gunning for that role himself. In a new interview, The Rock officially confirmed that even he wants Superman in Black Adam, potentially spinning off into their own movie.

With Black Adam coming out soon, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson is on a press tour. When speaking to Cinema Blend, the megastar flat out said that he ‘absolutely’ wants a movie with Superman and Black Adam fighting.

“Absolutely. That is the whole point of this man. Thank you for asking that. And I have been saying for some time, there’s a new era in the DC Universe that’s about to begin.” —The Rock; Cinema Blend.

It’s true. While gearing up for the production of Black Adam, The Rock constantly teased ‘a new era in the DC Universe’. Which, honestly, sounded like a great bit of hype marketing, from one of the best promoters in the business. As we draw closer to the release of Black Adam, The Rock’s hype seems to be getting more focused. And much clearer. He’s often mentioned Superman, going as far as to even say that Henry Cavill is this generation’s Superman. While he confirms here that, not only does he want a movie with Black Adam and Superman, but also that it was the whole point.

I have been listening and I’ve been wanting to address fans for years. Because I’ve been waiting for someone to step up and address the fans and say, ‘Hey, we hear you.’ — The Rock; Cinema Blend.

It seems that the ‘new era’ Rock has been talking about is one where the creators listen to the fans. Something that the DCEU has sorely missed. Without getting into all the specifics, the DCEU’s treatment of Superman has been divisive from day one. From issues with Man Of Steel to the character getting sidelined in his own sequel, and then done dirty in the whole franchise, fans were not happy.

While others love the DCEU, it’s safe to say that the franchise didn’t turn out the way anyone wanted. With The Rock’s star power, and his attention to the fans, maybe audiences will finally get to see a more cohesive DCEU. One with an actual plan in place. And creators who respect the source material, and on the same page with their goals.

When you think about it, The Rock has made his entire career, based on giving the fans what they want. The Rock comes from the world of live-audience interaction in professional Wrestling Entertainment. And his successful film career is further proof that he listens to the fans. Add to this the fact that audiences are long awaiting a mythical Man Of Steel sequel. If Superman in Black Adam is true, then it could mean a potential redemption of Henry Cavill as Superman. Finally.

Although, hearing all of this framed, basically as a versus between Superman and Black Adam, is giving me trauma flashbacks to Batman V. Superman: Dawn Of Justice.

Black Adam releases in theatres on October 21, 2022.