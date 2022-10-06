“Dashcam” is viewed entirely though an abrasive musician’s livestream while her night takes a terrifying turn after agreeing to help transport a frail, elderly woman out of town.

“DASHCAM” (2022): Rash, man

Film Review

by John Smistad

Two things you absolutely must do if you plan to extract any entertainment value whatsoever from the rip snortin’ horror ride ”Dashcam”.

1) These character’s cameras can’t possibly capture all the crazed real time cacophony relentlessly thrust full force at our faces and all at breakneck speed.

Ya just gotta let yourself go with it, yo.

2) Dump the devil’s dame already! Keep the money and run! Or don’t keep the money and run!

Just fuckin’ RUN!!

Ah, but alas, without these two tenets of this twisted tale, no movie would there be.

So so be it.

This is the second such found footage-like film I’ve experienced from British Writer/Director Rob Savage. I recently watched and reviewed 2020’s “Host”. Bloke more than lives up to his surname for certain.

This particular pair of Savage’s flicks begin with slow burn buildups bursting bloody into jarring journeys of macabre mayhem splattering all over vicious video documentation.

A loopy livestream host picks up a mysterious old lady from a creepy café in the middle of the night while on a joyride in a friend’s car she just jacked.

Chick’s joy ’bout to get jacked, Jack.

What follows is only cursorily described as a demonic deep dive into malice and mayhem, ribaldry and riffing.

Annie Hardy (leader of the L.A. rock group “Giant Drag”) lends her actual name to the quirky cutie serving as the centerpiece for this calamitous carnival of carnage. Hardy is a most hearty one here, both he-woman and hilarious. Her seemingly spontaneous rap rhymin’ punkin’ the production crew of “Dashcam” while the closing credits roll over the passenger seat of the sled she steers is a mandatory must see for which to stick around.

Hey, what say we dash out now with an homage to home girl?

Hit-it.

Annie Hardy,

our girl is lit.

Fought them zombies.

Fucked up their shit!

“Dashcam” is available to rent now on amazon Prime Video.

***Watch my weekly Entertainment Interview podcast series***

CONVERSATIONS WITH “THE QUICK FLICK CRITIC”

Livestreams every Tuesday at 7 PM EST on the HOME Page @ this link!

https://ruderangers.com/the-quick-flick-critic