All of the Pixar D23 Announcements: Films and Disney+ Show

Pixar D23 News: Pixar has announced many of its upcoming films at the D23 Expo. Pixar began as an animation studio with its first feature film being Toy Story in 1995. Since then they have produced 26 films in total and have become one of Disney’s prized properties. Many of Pixar’s films have already become classics and they continually produce top quality family entertainment. Films such as Toy Story, The Incredibles, Finding Nemo, Cars, and Monsters Inc have made the company one of the best animation studios in the world.

At the D23 Expo, Pixar announced several upcoming projects which are sure to please fans. Elio is an upcoming film slated for 2024 about a little boy who makes contact with aliens and becomes Earth’s ambassador. Win or Lose is Pixar’s first series coming to Disney Plus and will be about a single week shown from different perspectives. Elemental is set for release in the summer of 2023. It will explore different elements and show how they interact with the world and each other. Each one of these three projects sounds interesting and given Pixar’s track record, they will likely be home runs. You can see tweets featuring the three projects with pictures and brief descriptions below:

Pixar is at the top of their game and they have been at the top of the animation world since Toy Story. Elemental, Win or Lose, and Elio all sound great and they will likely live up to expectations. Pixar is known for grabbing top tier talent for their films and that trend will probably continue with these three projects. Out of all the upcoming projects, I’m particularly interested in the story of Elio. The idea of a boy being abducted by aliens and becoming Earth’s ambassador sounds interesting and entertaining. Win or Lose sounds like Pixar’s version of Rashomon and I’m on board with that. Elemental is exactly what I think of when I think of Pixar. They take a mundane thing and anthropomorphize it and then presto, you’ve got yourself a hit film. I’m sure each will provide some meaningful insight into life as Pixar films usually do and I’m here for that too.

