Jeffrey Dean Morgan Joins ‘The Boys’ Season 4 Cast

The Walking Dead alumni Jeffrey Dean Morgan joins the cast of The Boys Season 4. The Boys first premiered July 26, 2019 on Amazon Prime and stars an ensemble cast featuring Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Anthony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, and Laz Alonso. The series revolves around a group of vigilantes who set out to take down corrupt superheroes who abuse their superpowers. The series was well received with an impressive 93% from Rotten Tomatoes.

Jeffrey Dean Morgan began his career in 1991 and has over 70 acting credits to his name. His work in The Walking Dead as Negan made him a household name but his career stretches way beyond the single show. He has starred in many movies as well including Watchmen, The Losers, Rampage, Red Dawn and Jonah Hex. Morgan’s work on TV is also impressive having appeared on Supernatural, Grey’s Anatomy, The Good Wife, Extant and Shameless.

Jeffrey Dean Morgan has officially joined the cast of The Boys Season 4 as a recurring guest star. No word yet on who he will be portraying, but it’s a safe bet that it’ll be quite a beefy role. Apparently, Morgan is a superfan of the show and has been in talks with The Boys Showrunner Eric Kripke for a while. Kripke and Morgan have worked together in the past on Supernatural and they look to continue their professional relationship on The Boys.

This is a big win for The Boys. Jeffrey Dean Morgan is an excellent actor who excels in every role he takes. We don’t know what his role will be, but I think he would be an excellent superhero. His work as Negan on The Walking Dead showed that he could play a complex villain well. And The Boys superheroes are nothing if not complex and multidimensional – even if they are batshit crazy. I see this as a great get from the show which had a stellar third season. It’s likely the show will continue its trend and Season 4 will be as good if not better than the last. You can catch The Boys Season 1 through 3 streaming on Amazon Prime right now.