Sylvester Stallone Disses ‘Rocky’ Producer And Creed Spin-Off ‘Drago’

In a recent post on Instagram, Sylvester Stallone slammed Rocky producer Irwin Winkler and the new Creed spin-off, Drago. Rocky first premiered in 1976 and has since spawned multiple sequels and spin-offs. The most recent Rocky spin-off, Creed 3, is set to premiere March 3, 2023. The franchise made Stallone a household name and the original was the recipient of three Oscars, including Best Picture and Best Director.

Over the years, Sylvester Stallone has been very outspoken about his love for the Rocky franchise. He’s also very outspoken about the things he doesn’t like. He’s taken to his Instagram account multiple times to share his gripes regarding the franchise. Recently, he shared his feelings about how he wants the rights to Rocky back. There is a bit of a problem with that because he never owned the rights in the first place, but there is a pattern here. Stallone often uses his Instagram account to address things that should be done behind closed doors in the public spotlight. And he’s done it yet again with his most recent post where he takes a dig at Irwin Winkler and the upcoming Creed spinoff, Drago.

Stallone is at in again. The actor recently took to Instagram to berate Irwin Winkler, Winkler’s children and the upcoming film, Drago. He goes as far to call Winkler “pathetic’ and calls Winkler’s sons “moronic vultures.” Stallone has taken it upon himself to apologize to the fans and claims the characters are being exploited. All of this is because he feels they went behind his back to produce the upcoming Creed spin-off, Drago. You can see the full post and excerpt below:

“Another Heartbreaker… Just found this out…ONCE AGAIN , IRWIN WINKLER , this PATHETIC 94 year old PRODUCER and HIS MORONIC VULTURE CHILDREN, Charles And David , are once again picking clean THE BONES of another wonderful character I created without even telling me … I APOLOGIZE to the FANS , I never wanted ROCKY characters to be exploited by these parasites… By the way, I once had nothing but respect for Dolph but he NEVER told me about what was going on behind my back with the character I created for him !!! REAL FRIENDS Are more precious than gold.”

Stallone is out of line, yet again. It’s one thing to voice your grievances online. It’s another to result to childish name calling and borderline cyber bully tactics. The sad thing is, he feels he is totally in the right. Otherwise he wouldn’t have sat down to write and post his diatribe. Stallone also seems to have appointed himself ambassador of the Rocky franchise. He went as far as to apologize to the fans for the upcoming film Drago. Stallone seems to forget that Hollywood, above all other things, is a business. He has no stake in the Rocky franchise so he doesn’t have to be consulted every time they want to expand the franchise.

Source: Sylvester Stallone via Instagram