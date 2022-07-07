Natalie Portman On Why She Came Back For ‘Thor: Love And Thunder’

Natalie Portman recently discussed what it was like to come back to the MCU after a nearly 10-year-long hiatus. Thor: Love and Thunder will mark the return of Natalie Portman as beloved comic book character Jane Foster, aka The Mighty Thor. Portman makes her return alongside Chris Hemsworth, Christian Bale, Tessa Thompson as well as the film’s director, Taika Waititi.

Natalie Portman first debuted as Astrophysicist Jane Foster in the 2011 MCU film, Thor. The film marked her first appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but it was hardly her first role. Films like Garden State, The Star Wars Prequels, Black Swan and V for Vendetta made her a bona fide movie star. As Jane Foster, Portman was indeed a star in the Thor franchise; however, she was absent for the film’s third installment, Thor: Ragnarok. This was due to her being unhappy with Thor: The Dark World and the replacement of its director, Patty Jenkins. With that being said, she couldn’t be happier about returning to the role.

In a recent interview with Vogue, Natalie Portman revealed what it was like to come back to the role of Jane Foster after nearly a ten-year-long absence. You can see the full quote below:

“It was incredible to get to come back, and also kind of surreal. It’s so strange when something is very familiar but also, you’re kind of the new kid. Because Chris and Tessa and Taika had worked together on Ragnarok, and so successfully and so it was like they were all reuniting and I was this newbie in there trying to figure out how to fit in. But also they’re just the nicest people, and also I know Chris and Tessa so well from previous work together, and also I had done Thor movies twice before. So there was a lot of familiarity and comfort in that world too, but it was this weird mix of being the veteran and the newbie at the same time.”

It’s great that Natalie Portman has returned to the MCU. Her absence from Thor Ragnarok was truly felt, but she had her reasons. Now that she is back as an honest to goodness superhero, her future in the MCU seems bright. There is no telling where the character could go from here, but it’s safe to say this isn’t the last time we’ll see The Mighty Thor on the big screen. You can catch Thor: Love and Thunder in Theaters on July 8th.

Thor Love and Thunder Synopsis: Thor enlists the help of Valkyrie, Korg and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster to fight Gorr the God Butcher, who intends to make the gods extinct.

Source: Vogue