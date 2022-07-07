CBD and Chill: Why Take CBD the Next Time You Watch a Movie

Dim the lighting, grab a blanket, and snuggle up close — setting the mood for a movie is half the part of enjoying all the lights, camera, and action. Some people use intoxicating forms of cannabis to get more enjoyment out of films, but what about CBD?

This cannabinoid won’t get you high, but it’s pleasantly relaxing and widely available online. Discover the top three reasons CBD and movies are a perfect match.

What Is CBD?

A non-intoxicating extract of Cannabis sativa, CBD has been widely researched for its potential usefulness for pain, anxiety, sleep, and a variety of other conditions. Usually classified as “industrial hemp” under the 2018 Farm Bill, the federal government does not generally consider CBD to be marijuana, and CBD products are almost always legal at the local level as well.

People swear by the healing experiences they have had with CBD. This cannabinoid may not share THC’s intoxicating properties, but it appears to be just as — if not even more — medicinal.

How to Choose a Good CBD Product

Aside from reading lots of CBD reviews for each product you consider, there are a few important factors you need to keep in mind as you make a decision. Companies should post batch-specific lab reports for every product they offer, and ingredient information should also be clearly posted.

Some CBD products are more effective than others regardless of their potency. Broad-spectrum and full-spectrum CBD harness the power of the entourage effect, a form of synergy that gets even stronger when natural cannabis terpenes are also present.

3 Reasons Movies & CBD Go Together

Why should you grab a bottle of CBD tincture or eat a few CBD gummies the next time you want to stream a movie or pop in a DVD? Here are our top 3 reasons:

1. CBD Doesn’t Get You High

For habitual users, THC and movies might go together in a certain way. THC abstainers and casual users of this intoxicating cannabinoid, however, often find it to make things a bit “too real,” which can distract from the enjoyment of a movie.

No matter how much of it you use, CBD products will not get you high. That’s because they contain less than 0.3% THC, far below the threshold necessary for intoxication. CBD might help you settle down and zone into the set and setting of your film, but it won’t make you feel distractedly paranoid or start hearing sounds that aren’t there.

2. CBD Is Relaxing

Watching a movie is something you do when you want to relax, and so is taking CBD. Putting the two activities together simply makes sense, and the duration of effects of most CBD products is perfect for movie-watching: around 2-3 hours. By the time the relaxing effects of the CBD you took begin to wear off, your movie will also be drawing to a close.

3. CBD Might Relieve Distracting Conditions

Chronic pain, anxiety, and depression can get in the way of enjoying a good movie. Many people who use CBD report that this cannabinoid helps them with chronic pain conditions of all types while also reducing anxiety and helping improve mood. Impressively, CBD doesn’t appear to have any significant side effects, so it shouldn’t distract you from your movie’s plot in any way.

Which Type of CBD Is Best for Movies?

If you’re using this cannabinoid to increase your enjoyment of movies, CBD tinctures or CBD gummies are safe bets. Convenient tinctures are great because they’re easy to take and make it simple to choose your dose, but delicious, sugary gummies replicate the nostalgic fun of eating candy at a movie theater.

Summary: CBD and Movies Are Fun for Everyone

Not everyone wants to watch movies high. Hardly anyone can object, however, to a cannabinoid that doesn’t cause intoxication but does help you feel relaxed and — according to frequent users — less affected by pain.

As a result, taking CBD before starting a movie can become a communal ritual all the adults in your home can enjoy. Choose a great CBD product nobody will object to, and start discovering how CBD can enhance the enjoyment of movies today.