Thor 5 Not In Development, But Potential Director Taika Waititi Already Has Plans For Movie’s Villain

Chris Hemsworth and his Thor in the MCU is one of the few surviving original faces in the Avengers after Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), and Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow) left the MCU following Avengers: Endgame. And while there is no Thor 5 in development at Marvel Studios, the director of the last 2 Thor movies has ideas on what he would do with that franchise. Taika Waititi, the director of Thor: Love and Thunder, has discussed the prospect of directing a fifth film, adding that, if the God of Thunder were to return for another solo outing, he should face up against an adversary at least as formidable as Hela from Ragnarök.

Thor 5 Not Happening At Marvel Studios. Yet.

The character of Thor has had one of the MCU’s most unbalanced franchises. Thor (2011) was a terrible film, followed by Thor: Dark World (2013), which received negative reviews, Thor: Ragnarok (2017), which received positive reviews, and Thor: Love and Thunder (2022) was another mediocre film that was hugely divisive. Hemsworth himself didn’t seem certain about making another appearance in the MCU, and Taika Waititi, who directed Love and Thunder, is said to have opted to permanently leave the franchise.

However, it still seems like Waititi is still working on Thor 5, though. While Thor 5 is not in development from any confirmed sources, Waititi revealed in a new Thor: Love and Thunder The Official Movie Special book what his plans and ideas might be if Thor 5 did go ahead.

“What is left to do to him? It’s got to be something that feels like it’s carrying on with the evolution of the character, but still in a very fun way and still giving him things to come up against that feel like they’re building on the obstacles that he has to overcome. I don’t think we can have a villain that’s weaker than Hela. I feel like we need to step up from there and add a villain that’s somehow more formidable”

Chris Hemsworth Has Ideas About Next Thor Movie Too

Chris Hemsworth himself even admitted that Thor: Love And Thunder became too silly because Ragnarök added a lot more humour to the series. But many people seem to think Waititi’s sequel went too far with the humour and made it impossible to take the movie seriously because it rarely was dealing with rather important emotional topics. Hemsworth had also stated,

“I feel like we’d probably have to close the book if I ever did it again, you know what I mean? I feel like it probably warrants that. I feel like it’d probably be the finale, but that’s not based on anything anyone’s told me or any sort of plans. You have this birth of a hero, the journey of a hero, then the death of a hero, and I don’t know… am I at that stage? Who knows? “I don’t want to continue to do it until people are so exhausted that they roll their eyes when they see me come on the screen as that character … If an audience wants to see it, and if there’s something that we believe is exciting and fun, then great. I’ve loved being able to reinvent that character a few times. I don’t have the answer yet, but I would love to try and [figure out] how we can do that again and keep it a little unpredictable.”

The most likely Thor 5 narrative would continue a loose thread from one of Love And Thunder’s post-credits sequences. After Thor defeated him and took his thunderbolt earlier in the movie, Zeus (Russell Crowe) sends his son Hercules (Brett Goldstein) to murder him at Omnipotence City. Even though Goldstein claimed to have “no clue” about the character’s probable comeback, we’re ready to wager that he’d at the very least have a minor role in any next Thor films.

