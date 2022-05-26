Star Wars reveals a Gritty new world in Andor

The Star Wars celebration is going on live in Anaheim and we’re getting a ton of news from the event. The folks at Lucasfilm are pulling out all the stops at the celebration and are inviting everyone from the production to the show. One of the biggest surprises of the show is the teaser trailer reveal for Andor.

Andor is a prequel show for the Star Wars spinoff movie Rogue One. Kathleen Kennedy, Diego Luna, Genevieve O’Reilly, and more were on hand to reveal the trailer which we have below:

The new trailer is looking really cool but that wasn’t the only news. We’re also learning that the TV show will actually be 2 seasons. Each season of Andor will be 12 episodes with the 2nd season-ending directly at the beginning of Rogue One.

The 5-year timeline is a super interesting detail! I can’t help but wonder how they will show 5 years of the story unfolding over 24 episodes.

