Taika Waititi Wants to EXPAND The Star Wars Universe

Kathleen Kennedy announced at Star Wars Celebration that the new movie will release in late 2023. Taika Waititi will direct the next theatrical release for Lucasfilm. Taika Waititi is currently promoting his new film Thor: Love And Thunder which will release in theaters on July 7th. The director is also enjoying the success of Lightyear in which he voices the character Mo Morrison. Amidst all these projects us fans are also curious about his upcoming Star Wars project. He recently commented on the new project and said the following:

“Look, I think for the ‘Star Wars’ universe to expand, it has to expand,” Waititi told Total Film about his yet-to-be-titled movie. “I don’t think that I’m any use in the ‘Star Wars’ universe making a film where everyone’s like, ‘Oh great, well that’s the blueprints to the Millennium Falcon, ah that’s Chewbacca’s grandmother.’” “That all stands alone, that’s great, though I would like to take something new and create some new characters and just expand the world, otherwise it feels like it’s a very small story.”

This will be the first theatrical Star Wars film since Episode IX. The timeline seems very aggressive and casting is not yet announced. Lucasfilm is enjoying a lot of renewed interest in Star Wars thanks to their Disney+ shows. I want Star Wars to continue to expand its universe and I definitely want to see more unique stories told. I also want to see how this movie develops and if they will be able to meet that announced 2023 release date.

