Industrial Light and Magic Exclusive Press Panel

Disney is pulling out all the stops for the Star Wars Celebration in Anaheim. There was a fantastic panel featuring the founders of Industrial Light and Magic at the event on the celebration stage. Lucasfilm held a smaller, more intimate, panel for the press in attendance. Attendees include director Ron Howard, Dennis Muren, Phil Tippett, Lynwen Brennan, and Rose Duignan. The attendees were more laid back and open with their storytelling during this exclusive panel for the press. Joe Johnston, Phil Tippett, and Rose Guignan discuss the early days at ILM.
We got to ask about how deep fake technology is affecting the industry and what technology excites Industrial Light and Magic today. Interestingly the answer leads in a few different directions and ends in a healthy debate on whether they should try to make something look “real”.
Since 1975, Industrial Light & Magic (ILM) has set the standard for visual effects, creating some of the most stunning images in the history of film. At the forefront of the digital revolution, ILM continues to break new ground in the field not only in visual effects but now virtual reality, augmented reality, immersive entertainment, and virtual production.
Founded by George Lucas, ILM is the leading effects facility in the world, with studios located in San Francisco, Singapore, Vancouver, London, and Sydney. The company serves the motion picture, television, streaming, commercial production, and attraction industries. ILM has created visual effects for over 350 feature films.