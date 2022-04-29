You’ve Scoped Out worse than “SEE FOR ME” (2022)

Synopsis

Director: Randall Okita

Starring: Skyler Davenport, Kim Coates and Jessica Parker Kennedy

From: IFC Films

A group of thieves break into the luxurious, secluded mansion. Inside, Sophie is house-sitting. The visually impaired former skier soon must rely completely upon Kelly, an army veteran living across the country, to help her fend off the ruthless intruders.

John Smistad’s Review

Skyler Davenport more than holds her own as Sophie, a blind ex-world class downhill skier turned house sitter battling a band of home invading robbers in “See for Me”. Jessica Parker Kennedy also impresses as Kelly, a homebound Army solider being punished for an unspecified transgression who helps Sophie navigate this mammoth modern mansion by smartphone in a desperate struggle to stay alive.

This is Davenport’s first starring role in a feature film. You wouldn’t know it. She’s a natural. A solid actress, Davenport is also certainly no priss, as the punishing physicality demanded of her here reveals repeatedly and in resounding rawness.

While there’s not much new here in terms of your standard-issue cats-and-mouse thriller, the compelling chemistry between Davenport (who is legally blind) and Kennedy save “See for Me” from condemnation as a time-wasting watch.

