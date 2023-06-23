A troubled Mumbai surveillance center operator ditches police protocol and begins to independently investigate incidents happening on her watch.

“PRIVACY” (2023): Exposing the Wrong Done to Our Inherent Right

Film Preview/Review by John Smistad

Privacy is a human privilege. Appreciated. Coveted. Precious to us all.

And yet it would seem that it is not only diminishing by the day but with every passing hour. Indeed, by the very micro-second captured on a security camera freeze-frame.

Is our privacy really on the road to ruin? To becoming an alarmingly scarce commodity? Heading headlong and inexorably toward irrevocable extinction?

I am not one to play “Chicken Little”…

but even if the sky is not falling, to blithely ignore that, at the very least, it has developed a substantial crack is tantamount to having one’s head buried in the clouds.

Writer/Director Sudeep Kanwal injects his audience with a stiff jolt of both provocation and concern in his yet-to-be-released film, simply entitled “Privacy”. I recently talked with Kanwal about his compelling chronicle exploring what could conceivably happen when bad mortal machinations infest a high-tech surveillance system purportedly created for the public good.

Here’s our conversation from my YouTube Channel:

“Privacy” is currently touring the film festival circuit in search of a distributor and subsequent release date.

Let’s make this happen!

