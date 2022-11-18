The Stranger tells the story of an Australian undercover cop who develops an intense, intimate relationship with a child murder suspect while trying to earn his trust and elicit a confession. It takes a heavy toll.

“The Stranger” (2022): Investigating the depths of evil

Film Review

by John Smistad

The Australian Crime-Solving Procedural Drama “The Stranger” is a hard watch. Really hard. It has to be. This brilliant but inherently deeply dark film presents the true story of an undercover police investigation into a suspected child murderer.

The performances here are all first-rate. Josh Edgerton is spellbinding as a devoted detective pushed to the end of his psychological rope by a one-two fist punch to the jaw of domestic unrest and duty demanding complete immersion in abject evil.

For those among us who don’t believe that the overwhelming majority of cops care, watch “The Stranger”.

And after having done so, if you still don’t invest full faith in the men and women of law enforcement, and their undying ferocious drive to serve and protect, then I can’t help you.

Yet know this.

They still will.

“The Stranger” is streaming now on Netflix.

