Warner Bros. Discovery looking to overhaul DC film strategy

The merger between Discovery and Warner Bros. is now complete! As the dust settles on this merger we’re now getting details about the future of DC film. One of the big questions from onlookers is the future of the WB property DC Entertainment. DC Entertainment is the home of the comic book and cinematic properties Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman and more. Fans are also feeling concern due to DC Comics, the company that inspires the films and tv shows, are vacating their office space in the Warner Bros Burbank office lot.

We’re learning from Variety that there may be a silver lining for DC entertainment and the future of these characters. The news from Variety is that the new owners are looking to overhaul the entire approach to the way they oversee these films.

It’s been less than a week since Discovery closed its $43 billion deal for WarnerMedia, joining one of the largest producers of reality programming with one of the most venerable entertainment brands under the new moniker of Warner Bros. Discovery. David Zaslav, the CEO of the combined companies, and top leadership have been toying with the idea of turning DC into its own solidified content vertical, the sources said. The move would potentially affect DC feature film development in the Warner Bros. Pictures Group, streaming series at Warner Bros. Television, and the creative arm within DC proper — all in an effort to have the disparate elements more closely aligned in order to maximize the value of the superhero stable — one often seen as punching up against Marvel. One of those candidates included Emma Watts, a former top film executive at 20th Century Studios and Paramount, but it does not appear that Watts will take the job. One insider suggested that Zaslav was less interested in finding a creative guru and more eager to hire someone who had the type of business background needed to keep all the different factions at DC working more harmoniously.

Now this news is incredibly shocking. I am super excited to hear this news as I absolutely love the DC characters. The recent DC movies are successful and WB is continuing to release films with Black Adam, Batgirl, and The Flash on the release slate. I do hate how there seems to be a lack of overall cohesion and vision on the future of these films.

Who do you think would make a good fit as DC’s “Kevin Feige”? Let me know what you think in the comments.

That’s all I have for this one…