Batgirl movie filming is COMPLETE

We’re learning that the Batgirl movie is wrapping up filming! The Batgirl movie will debut for HBO Max and will be the on-screen debut of our new Batgirl Leslie Grace. To celebrate the occasion co-director Adil El Arbi posted a picture of himself along with co-director Bilall Fallah and Leslie Grace on Instagram:

I’m really excited about this film and for this director duo. Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah are also working with Marvel on the Disney Plus show Ms. Marvel. They’re some of the few directors that have crossed between companies and I’m excited to see why. The Batgirl movie is will release in 2022 and we’re waiting for the final release date from HBO MAX.

Now that the Flash movie is moving into a 2023 release, I wonder if that movie will have any impact on the release of this movie. There are a lot of multiversal things that happen in The Flash including the return of Michael Keaton’s Batman who is confirmed to appear in the Batgirl movie.

That’s all I have for this one. I’ll check you guys later.

Based upon the popular DC character, Barbara Gordon dons the guise of Batgirl to fight crime.

