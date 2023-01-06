Ezra Miller Might Continue As The Flash

The Flash movie is going to go down as one of the most controversial superhero films ever. Another stunning piece of news from DC and Warner Bros is that film star Ezra Miller may continue to play the character after the release of this film. This news is making its way around the internet and drawing a lot of reactions from onlookers online. This news is particularly perplexing considering the string of arrests of the star of Ezra Miller ranging from questionable behavior with children and attacking women. The news comes out as part of a report on Variety detailing the failed attempt of Dwayne The Rock Johnson to influence the direction of the DC cinematic future.

As for what else Gunn and Safran have planned for DC’s future, sources describe it as a broad but not blanket reset. At this point, nothing is ruled out. Given that Miller has stayed out of trouble since beginning mental health treatment in the summer, some executives are amenable to continuing with the actor as the world-saving speedster after “The Flash” bows on June 16. “Aquaman,” “Shazam!,” “Blue Beetle” and Gunn’s “Peacemaker” series for HBO Max all could have a place at the table. Gunn and Safran, who were recommended by De Luca, have the full backing of the WBD top ranks.

Reactions online are vocal, to say the least. @ErinLCummings from The John Campea show brought up how it feels like a double standard considering how quickly WB took projects away from Johnny Depp after his scandals. This does ring true and I personally can’t help but wonder why Ezra is getting this opportunity to continue. The Flash movie was originally scheduled to release in 2022 but was delayed until June 2023. Despite the multiple arrests of Ezra Miller, the movie is moving forward toward release while even completing re-shoots over the summer.

We are expecting to see more of the movie in the near future and hope to be treated to a trailer during the Superbowl but we will have to wait and see.

