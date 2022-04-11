Brie Larson joins Fast and Furious 10

Brie Larson is joining the cast of Fast and Furious 10! The Academy Award-winning actress is joining the ensemble film for the 10th and final installment. The news comes from Vin Diesel himself sharing the news on Instagram:

I actually kinda like this news. I don’t imagine Brie Larson in films like the Fast and Furious but this seems like fun and I welcome her to the franchise. This is the final entry and I hope to see Avengers Endgame level of appearances with The Rock secretly walking through a portal to save Bow Wow. What do you guys think of the news?

